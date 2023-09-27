West Ham United are now keen on bringing in an experienced defender who was offered to David Moyes earlier this year, according to reports.

What's the latest news involving West Ham United?

As per The Evening Standard, West Ham boss Moyes is set to rest several first-team players for his side's trip to Lincoln City in the third round of the Carabao Cup. James Ward-Prowse, Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta have not travelled to the East Midlands to take on the English third-tier side while Michail Antonio, Alphonse Areola, Emerson Palmieri and Kurt Zouma will also sit out the clash at the LNER Stadium. Summer signings Mohammed Kudus and Konstantinos Mavropanos are expected to start for the Hammers.

Lincoln City captain Paudie O'Connor doesn't seem too fazed by the prospect of going up against one of the Premier League's big hitters, as he told their official club website: "We’ve got nothing to fear, especially being at home. We’ve gone to places like Bristol City, Sheffield United, and Southampton and given a very good account of ourselves on all three occasions, so there’s no reason why we can’t do the same on Wednesday."

Nevertheless, West Ham will be favourites to progress to the next round of the competition and Moyes will be keen to add some extra silverware to complement their exploits in the Europa Conference League last term.

Reports in Spain, via Sport Witness claim that West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals was targeted by La Liga side Sevilla in the summer and they could look to 'accelerate' their interest in the 27-year-old following their poor start to the campaign.

Fornals will see his contract at the London Stadium expire in 2024 and Sevilla hope that West Ham will allow him to leave for a cut-price fee to avoid losing him for nothing next summer.

Who could West Ham United sign?

Now, according to TEAMtalk, West Ham are one of a number of clubs keen on Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mykola Matviyenko, who was subject to interest from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion in January before signing a new deal at the Ukrainian giants. Matviyenko’s entourage are already exploring potential destinations for the 27-year-old, who is also attracting interest from Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, Everton and Burnley.

The Ukraine international has been on something of a scoring spree this term in the Premier Liga despite being a defender, registering three goals in his opening six appearances in the competition, as per Transfermarkt.

Using his pace and defensive wit, Matviyenko has been able to recover an average of 11.5 balls per patch in the Ukrainian top-flight this term, alongside maintaining a pass accuracy of 89%, demonstrating his ability to orchestrate offensive moves from deep, as per Sofascore.

Labelled "versatile" by journalist Andrew Todos, Matviyenko was actually offered to West Ham, Brentford and Leicester City in January while talks between his agency and Brighton took place, with a fee in the region of €25 million believed to have been Shakhtar Donetsk's asking price, 90min reported.

Given his capability to fill in on either side of the backline, Matviyenko would be a smart signing for West Ham to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window.