Renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a transfer twist out of West Ham United involving star defender Nayef Aguerd, coming as Saudi side Al-Ittihad eye a late move.

Who has left West Ham this season?

David Moyes and the Hammers board let an array of players leave over the summer window, including former superstar Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal in a deal worth £105 million.

Gianluca Scamacca, despite only signing in 2022, spent just one year at the London Stadium before moving back to Italy with Atalanta for a fee of around £21 million.

The aforementioned duo were joined by Nikola Vlasic, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini, Mipo Odebuko and Armstrong Oko-Flex out the Rush Green door, while promising young midfield ace Flynn Downes sealed a season-long loan move to Southampton.

West Ham's decisions have, thus far, proved to be totally justified. Indeed, Moyes' side have started the new Premier League season with real gusto; winning three of their opening four league games whilst enjoying brief stints at the summit of the division.

The Irons' fine start to 2023/2024 builds upon their Europa Conference League triumph at the back end of last season, with summer signings Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse seriously impressing in Claret and Blue.

However, Saudi side Al-Ittihad have been recently threatening to put a dampener on proceedings, have reports have suggested this week that they're eyeing a "big-money late move" for star West Ham defender Aguerd.

Claims from the Middle East have also stated that the Moroccan would welcome a move there, dealing a potential worry for Moyes and co before the Saudi window shuts at 10pm tonight.

Sharing a twist on the matter, reliable reporter Romano has a big update for supporters on Aguerd.

The centre-back, it is believed will 100 per cent remain in east London this season, as West Ham are overjoyed with his performances and Aguerd himself is happy at the club.

"Nayef Aguerd & Saudi won’t happen now," wrote Romano on X.

"Nayef, very happy at West Ham and West Ham are very happy with him also #WHUFC West Ham have already rejected several offers this summer — considering him as top centre back."

How good is Nayef Aguerd?

Former teammate Achraf Sidki, hailing Aguerd's quality, once said that West Ham have signed "one of the best defenders in Europe".

“West Ham have signed one of the best defenders in Europe,” Sidki told The Athletic.

“I’m so proud that one of my former teammates will be playing in the Premier League.

“I’m surprised he didn’t move to England sooner. When we were younger we both had big dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nayef has done well and I’m confident he will be a great signing for West Ham."

So far, Sidki has been proved totally correct, as the 27-year-old has come on leaps and bounds since joining from Rennes last year.

Aguerd has already started the season in fine form bar his sending off against Chelsea; getting on the scoresheet against them whilst averaging an impressive 4.3 clearances per match so far (WhoScored).

Romano's news that he is indeed set to stay will come as great news for both Moyes and fans alike.