West Ham United supporters have been dealt a potentially worrying update on the future of star defender Nayef Aguerd as Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad chase a late deal.

Who have West Ham sold this summer?

David Moyes' side are absolutely flying near the top of the Premier League table, winning three out of their opening four league matches whilst remaining unbeaten.

The signings of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have particularly helped in this regard, as both summer signings have excelled since putting pen to paper at the London Stadium.

West Ham selling both players who wanted to leave, and those deemed surplus by Moyes, has also been a key factor in their success on the field so far.

Indeed, the Hammers transferred star midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for around £105 million, while Italy international striker Gianluca Scamacca joined Atalanta for £21m.

Nikola Vlasic, Arthur Masuaku, Manuel Lanzini, Mipo Odebuko and Armstrong Oko-Flex all departed over the summer as well, with promising young midfielder Flynn Downes completing a season-long loan move to Southampton as well.

Despite the transfer window's closure on September 1, reports have suggested that star Hammers defender could Aguerd could well follow the aforementioned former West Ham players.

It has been suggested this week that Aguerd is attracting serious late interest from Saudi side Al-Ittihad, who are managed by former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Saudi transfer window doesn't shut it's doors until tomorrow and Al-Ittihad have apparently been eyeing a "late big-money move" for West Ham's centre-back amid their chase for Liverpool's Mohammed Salah.

Sharing an update on this, a report from has some potentially concerning news for supporters on Aguerd's future.

Al-Ittihad are apparently in a crisis when it comes to their central defensive options, as their Egyptian star Ahmed Hegazy has suffered an ACL tear and will be out for an extended period.

Now, GOAL say West Ham's Aguerd has been targeted as a serious option to replace Hegazy, and the worrying part is that the Morocco international would greatly welcome a move to the Middle East.

He is apparently eyeing up a move to Al-Ittihad, who are ready to offer him 10 times his current salary to join them.

How good is Nayef Aguerd?

It remains to be seen whether West Ham would sanction a move without being able to sign a replacement, but Aguerd's willingness to join could prove to be a fairly important factor.

Losing the player would be a tough one to take for Moyes, who's called the defender "stylish", especially given he has stood out as one of their arguable best defenders.

Former teammate Achraf Sidki, lavishing praise on Aguerd, has even stated that West Ham have signed "one of the best defenders in Europe".

"West Ham have signed one of the best defenders in Europe," Sidki told The Athletic.

“I’m so proud that one of my former teammates will be playing in the Premier League.

“I’m surprised he didn’t move to England sooner. When we were younger we both had big dreams of becoming professional footballers. Nayef has done well and I’m confident he will be a great signing for West Ham."