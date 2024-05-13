West Ham could see a swathe of players leave the club this summer, after it emerged that David Moyes would depart the club at the end of the season.

All change this summer

It was announced last week that Moyes would be leaving the London Stadium after a poor end to the Premier League season, bringing down the curtain on his four and a half year stint at the club, confirming in the process the worst kept secret in football.

Moyes at West Ham in the Premier League (2nd stint) 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Games 19 38 38 38 37 Wins 5 19 16 11 14 Points per game 1.05 1.71 1.47 1.05 1.41 Goals scored per 90 1.47 1.63 1.58 1.1 1.59 Goals conceded per 90 1.58 1.24 1.34 1.45 1.95 League finish 16th 6th 7th 14th 9th*

With the Hammers clearly keen for a change of direction, he is unlikely to be the only man leaving the club this summer. Ben Johnson is likely to leave as a free agent after he turned down another contract offer to stay, while veteran pair Aaron Cresswell and Michail Antonio are both expected to leave the London Stadium when their contracts expire too.

35-year-old defender Angelo Ogbonna is also out of contract, while Vladimir Coufal has a one year optional extension in his deal but it is unclear yet as to whether the Hammers will opt to trigger it.

There will also be a queue forming for some of West Ham's best players, with Lucas Paqueta strongly linked with a move to Manchester City (a deal that only fell through as a result of a betting scandal last summer), while Mohammed Kudus has attracted attention of top clubs with his performances this season too.

With no European football to entice them to stay, the London side may well be forced to cash in and reinvest that money, with imminently arriving boss Julen Lopetegui likely to have plenty of players on his own personal transfer wishlist this summer.

28 year-old set to follow Moyes out West Ham exit door

Now, reports are linking another Hammer with a departure, in the shape of Moroccan defender Nayef Aguerd. The defender appeared to be a strong first choice for Moyes when he initially arrived, but has slipped down the pecking order since, having made just five Premier League appearances in 2024.

He has failed to live up to Moyes' prediction from 12 months ago that he would become "a really good player for us", a claim made after one impressive win at Everton.

"His passing, his diagonal passes which he hit out from left to right to Vladi [Coufal] were excellent", Moyes explained. "He’s probably started three or four games for us now and that’s good because I think he’s going to be a really good player for us."

According to a report coming out of France [via Sport Witness], a departure is now on the cards, with Marseille in particular keen on taking the 28 year-old back to France this summer.

For his part, Aguerd is "not against the idea of ​​leaving since he has lost his 'indisputable' starting status", while "the club is not closed to the idea of ​​letting him leave" despite having shelled out £30m to bring him across the English channel less than two years ago.

However, his potential price could be a stumbling block, with Marseille unlikely to be able to offer anything close to the fee West Ham paid for Aguerd, and the defender under contract in east London until 2027, where he takes home around £50,000 a week.

It is added that a deal could take the form of a loan with an option or obligation to buy the defender, but it is hard to see how such a deal would suit the Hammers.