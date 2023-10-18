West Ham United have been told that a "wonderful talent" at Newcastle would suit David Moyes down to the ground.

West Ham form this season

The Irons are currently enjoying their international break, having started the Premier League season brightly with four wins from a possible eight. West Ham are sitting pretty near the European qualification spots, and while it is of course too early to make any real judgements, this is exactly where Moyes hopes to be nearer the end of 2023/2024.

Impressive results against the likes of Chelsea, high-flying Brighton and in-form Newcastle perhaps highlight that West Ham supporters can go further into the campaign with some expectation. Their impressive run in Europe, where they have gone 17 matches unbeaten, is also something to be very positive about. They appear to be building upon their Conference League triumph in Prague last term, and West Ham recently secured the long-term future of star winger Jarrod Bowen.

Speaking after their latest league encounter, Moyes also revealed his delight at how the last month has gone.

"I always knew in between the international breaks that we had four games which were Manchester City, Liverpool, Sheffield United and Newcastle, so it was always going to be hard to take too many points," said the Scotsman to West Ham's official website.

"In my head, I thought ‘if we can get four points from those games, that won’t be too bad’, but obviously I was hoping to get more. In between, we had a couple of cup wins as well, which helped, so I’m quite pleased with the way the last month has gone."

Who could West Ham sign in January?

While results on the pitch have been positive, there are reports that West Ham are targeting a new defender to bolster their ranks. The uncertainty surrounding both Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma has resulted in rumoured interest for both Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba and AC Milan ace Malick Thiaw, while Chelsea starlet Ian Maatsen could also come in to reinforce Moyes' full-back options.

The full-back area is apparently a position Moyes wishes to strengthen, with pundit Frank McAvennie sharing who he'd really love at West Ham in that regard. The former Irons striker, speaking to West Ham Zone, says that he'a big fan of Newcastle United star Kieran Trippier, calling the Englishman a "wonderful talent" and suggesting he'd suit Moyes down to the ground.

“Kieran Trippier, what a player he is. I would love him to be at West Ham," said McAvennie this week.

“He’s a wonderful talent. A good defender, great on the ball and his free-kicks and crossing are brilliant. What a pity.”

Trippier has been incredible since joining Newcastle from Atletico Madrid, with talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan also heaping praise on the defender (via Geordie Boot Boys).

“People like Kieran Trippier have been outstanding,” said Jordan.

“People make this observation that I said he was only going for the money. I didn’t say that. I said he wouldn’t be going there if there wasn’t the prerequisite amount of money and opportunity.

“But notwithstanding that, he has been an absolute revelation.”