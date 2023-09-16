Highlights West Ham United are considering signing Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike in the January transfer window, as he looks to move on from PSG.

There is a possibility that Jesse Lingard may join West Ham, with the manager describing him as a "fantastic" player.

West Ham has shown interest in Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, who is highly sought after by several top clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax, and Manchester United.

West Ham United sent scouts to watch an exciting youngster in action last season, but there will now be fierce competition for his signature, according to reports from Spain.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham have made a very promising start to the season, but they may still look at improving their squad in the January transfer window, having failed to bring in a replacement for Gianluca Scamacca in the latter stages of the summer market.

The door is now open for the Hammers to sign Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike, with all parties agreeing it is the correct decision for him to move on in the winter, having been keen on a move to the Premier League before the window closed.

Not only could a new striker be on their way to the London Stadium in January, but David Moyes may also look at strengthening his midfield, with it recently being reported that Jesse Lingard is still training with the Irons ahead of a potential move.

Moyes has clarified that no decision has been made about whether Lingard will be offered a contract at West Ham, as he continues to build up his fitness, but a move is seemingly on the cards, with the manager describing him as a "fantastic" player.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, the Hammers have also cast their eye on a younger option to bolster their midfield ranks, having sent scouts to run the rule over Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren back in January.

However, there will now be fierce competition for the 18-year-old's signature, with it being revealed that Barcelona, Liverpool, Ajax and Manchester United continue to follow him strongly, while Brighton & Hove Albion are also named as potential suitors.

It remains to be seen whether the Irons are still interested in a central midfielder, having signed James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez in the January transfer window, but Vermeeren could be an option if they are, having scouted him in the past.

Who is Arthur Vermeeren?

Born in Lier, Belgium, the youngster came through the youth ranks at Royal Antwerp, before making his first-team breakthrough at the tender age of 17, and he was hailed by football scout Jacek Kulig for his performances back in February.

Kulig described the starlet as "incredibly mature", while also branding him "one of the most exciting prospects in Belgium", and later adding: "He plays like a 30-year-old with plenty of games at the pro level. High-quality midfield controller. One of the Jupiler Pro League's biggest jewels. Huge future ahead."

The Antwerp academy graduate already has a great deal of first-team experience, having made 43 appearances, during which time he has registered one goal and four assists, although Kulig's comments indicate he is not the most attacking of midfielders.

Vermeeren is still in the very early stages of what could be a promising career, so it is difficult to assess whether he would be able to make an instant impact at West Ham, but they should keep him on the radar for a move in January or next summer.