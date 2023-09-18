West Ham United could make a January move for a talented young striker, but they will have to do battle for his signature with a rival Premier League club, according to a report.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

There is likely to be some concern over the futures of two first-team players heading into the January transfer window, with journalist Ben Jacobs hinting Jarrod Bowen could seek a move to a bigger club to boost his chances of playing for England.

Not only is Bowen's future in doubt, but there could be renewed interest in Lucas Paqueta this winter, with it being reported that Newcastle United are now keen on the attacking midfielder, following serious interest from Manchester City in the summer.

David Moyes was able to strengthen his squad considerably in the previous transfer window, particularly in central midfield, but the manager was unable to get a deal for a striker over the line, despite chasing Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike.

PSG wanted Ekitike to move to Eintracht Frankfurt, as a makeweight in a deal for Randal Kolo Muani, but he had no interest in moving to the Bundesliga club, and ultimately ended up remaining at the Parc des Princes.

However, Football Insider have now confirmed the Irons could reignite their interest in the PSG striker in the January transfer window, as he is likely to be "one of the best" options available on the market mid-season.

There may be competition for the Frenchman's signature though, with Crystal Palace also being named as potential suitors, having targeted him themselves during the summer.

The Hammers were involved in talks over a potential deal for the 21-year-old right up until the last day of the transfer window, and he made it clear he wanted to move to the Premier League, rather than making the switch to the Bundesliga and joining Frankfurt.

As such, there is seemingly a good chance the youngster will be interested in a move to the London Stadium this winter, at which point he will be ready to quit PSG, having mutually agreed an exit is the best possible route forward.

Will West Ham sign a striker?

Gianluca Scamacca was sold to Atalanta in the summer, and West Ham did not bring in a replacement for the Italian, leaving Moyes with Michail Antonio as his main choice to lead the line.

Antonio has started the season fairly well, scoring two goals in five Premier League games, and he has been a fantastic servant to the club over the years, but he is 33-years-old and it is about time the Hammers brought in a younger option.

Lauded as an "absolute talent" by scout and football writer Antonio Mango, Ekitike could be the perfect long-term replacement for the Jamaican, having impressed in France, registering ten goals and four assists in 24 Ligue 1 games for Reims in the 2021-22 campaign.

Although the starlet has been unable to kick on since moving to PSG, it is obviously very tricky to dislodge Kylian Mbappe in the starting XI, and a move to the London Stadium could give him the perfect opportunity to reignite his career.