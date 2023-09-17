Highlights West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen's future is uncertain, as talks for a new contract have reportedly stalled, potentially leading to a move away from the club.

Bowen's chances of playing for England may be a factor in his decision, as staying at West Ham could limit his opportunities compared to joining a bigger club.

The 26-year-old has made only four appearances for England so far and was not included in the most recent squad, indicating that he may need to move elsewhere to further his international career.

West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with a move away from the London Stadium, and journalist Ben Jacobs has now provided an update on his future.

Is Jarrod Bowen leaving West Ham?

Bowen has been touted for a move elsewhere for quite some time, with reports from earlier this year suggesting that West Ham were braced for a potential summer exit, having been on the radar of fellow Premier League side Liverpool.

The forward's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, and the Hammers' board has been keen to tie him down to a new contract, but he could be viewed as a replacement for Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian's Liverpool contract is set to end in the same year.

Earlier in the summer, it was reported the Englishman was close to agreeing terms to remain at the London Stadium, with only the minor details needing to be ironed out, but talks have presumably stalled, as there has been no progress on that front.

As such, there is lingering doubt over the 26-year-old's future with the Irons, and Jacobs has now suggested he may be forced to seek a move to boost his chances of playing for England.

In an interview with GiveMeSport, the journalist said: "Bowen is obviously content enough that he stands a chance, just by being at West Ham, to fight and get into the mix for Euro 2024. Otherwise, he would have probably pushed a little bit harder to go last summer, so I don't think England's a factor in this.

"From what I'm told, Bowen has been told by Southgate that staying at West Ham won't impact anything as far as Euro 2024 is concerned. But, of course, Maddison was told that when he was at Leicester.

"Even though he made the England squad for the last World Cup, although he was injured and that might have been a key factor, his opportunities were still more limited at Leicester compared to now going forward at Spurs. That might be at the back of Bowen's mind as well."

How many times has Jarrod Bowen played for England?

The right-winger is still on the fringe of the Three Lions squad, having only made four appearances for his country, all of which came in the UEFA Nations League back in 2022, and he was not included in Gareth Southgate's most recent squad.

Southgate has faced criticism for being biased towards players at "big clubs", with James Ward-Prowse also being snubbed earlier this month, so despite the manager's reassurances, Bowen may feel he needs to move elsewhere if his international career is to blossom.

With the England international's contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, David Moyes has a big decision to make in the upcoming window, and potentially next summer, as there is a risk of losing him for free if he does not pen a new deal.

With any luck, West Ham's positive start to the season will convince Bowen to sign a new deal, and Moyes will be hoping the "incredible" winger keeps up his current form, having scored three Premier League goals already this season.