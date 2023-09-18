Highlights Reports suggest that West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta could be targeted by a rival Premier League club, but the bid of £54m seems far too low given his importance to the team.

Paqueta had a strong performance last season and has already made an impact in the current campaign with a goal and an assist in the league.

West Ham should only consider selling Paqueta if they receive substantial offers in the January transfer window, as he is a key player with a long contract and selling him to a rival would strengthen their competition.

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is now being targeted by a rival Premier League club, and could be allowed to leave, according to reports from Spain.

Which West Ham players could leave in January?

There have been reports indicating that Ben Johnson's time at West Ham could be coming to an end, considering he was selected to play for the Under 21 team on Friday night, which suggests David Moyes no longer considers him a first-team option.

Pablo Fornals is another Hammers player who could be leaving in the near future, with it recently emerging he has refused to sign a new contract to extend his stay at the London Stadium, meaning he can leave for free in the summer of 2024.

Fornals was on the verge of leaving the Irons in the summer transfer window, as the attacking midfielder was linked with a move to Sevilla, and the Spaniard is not the only player in that area of the pitch who was tipped for a move elsewhere.

Manchester City reportedly made a bid of £70m for Paqueta, but the move collapsed following a Football Association investigation into alleged betting breaches, although he denies any wrongdoing.

Despite a move falling through in the summer, the Brazilian could still end up at another English club, with reports from Spain now detailing that Newcastle United are ready to offer in excess of €60m (£51.7m) to sign him in the January transfer window (via GOAL).

The Magpies are looking to bolster their squad in a season where they are competing in the Champions League, and the West Ham star has been identified as a target, with the report suggesting the Hammers could be open to his departure.

The original report states that Moyes "would accept" an offer of £54m from the Irons' Premier League rivals, but Newcastle could face competition for his signature from Man City, who may be willing to renew their interest this winter.

Is Lucas Paqueta leaving West Ham?

In truth, the report seems a little far-fetched, considering it suggests West Ham would accept a bid of £54m, despite reports they knocked back much higher bids from Man City in the summer, turning down an £87m proposal from the reigning Premier League champions.

The Brazil international is a key player for Moyes, making 41 appearances in all competitions last season, and he is already off the mark in front of goal in the current campaign, weighing in with one goal and one assist in five league outings.

Lauded as "sensational" by members of the media, the former Lyon man has established himself in the West Ham first team, and the club are in a strong negotiating position, as he is contracted until the summer of 2027, with the option for an extra year.

As such, Paqueta's departure should only be considered if huge bids arrive in the January transfer window, and £54m would be far too low, especially considering he would be strengthening one of the Hammers' Premier League rivals.