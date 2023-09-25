West Ham United are now keeping close tabs on a "world-class footballing talent" ahead of a potential January transfer swoop, according to a report.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

West Ham are in the market for a new defensive midfielder in the January transfer window, with Football Insider reporting they are keeping close tabs on Celta Vigo's Fran Beltran, who is regarded as a specialist at pressing and defending midfield spaces.

There were indications the Hammers could also move for an attacking midfielder, with former player Jesse Lingard training at the club since August, however they have now ended their interest, and the Englishman is eyeing a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

In terms of potential defensive targets, it has now been reported that David Moyes could swoop for Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande, but there may be stiff competition for his signature, with Arsenal also believed to be keen on the 19-year-old. Diomande is not the only player who West Ham and Arsenal share an interest in, with The Mirror reporting the two clubs could be set to go head-to-head for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele, and Tottenham Hotspur are also keen.

The winger only made his move to the Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window, but he has failed to find his feet in the French capital, after joining from Barcelona in a £50m deal, and there have been calls for him to be dropped from the starting XI.

Dembele has featured in all of PSG's last five matches, but he has so far failed to find the back of the net, meaning there is already speculation over his long-term future at the club, although he may be given a little while longer to prove himself.

The report states it is unlikely PSG would be willing to sanction a move so early into his career in France, but if he does become available, then the Hammers could make a move, with Moyes on the lookout for more attacking firepower in the January transfer window.

How good is Ousmane Dembele?

There are indications the France international could be a real upgrade for West Ham in attack, given that he has been lauded as a "world-class footballing talent", and a "magical creative winger who has few equals" by journalist Muhammad Butt.

The Vernon-born forward has experience playing for some of Europe's top clubs, namely Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona and now PSG, and he put in some very solid performances for Barca last term, weighing in with five goals and seven assists in La Liga.

Not only that, but the former Dortmund man is also a very impressive dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 99th percentile for progressive carries, and the 96th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Dembele could help take West Ham to the next level, given the talent that he has at his disposal, and the Irons should continue to monitor his availability ahead of the January transfer window.