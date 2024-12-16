West Ham United have now been backed to secure a "top" signing in January as they look to add more firepower to Julen Lopetegui's ranks in the winter window.

West Ham low on striker options

A life-threatening car crash has left West Ham without the services of Michail Antonio for what is likely to be the remainder of the Premier League campaign. The Jamaica international crashed his car last week, and was rushed to hospital, where he underwent surgery on his leg. He is expected to remain in hospital for weeks, and Lopetegui admitted that he felt it was a "miracle" that the forward had survived the crash.

"The best news about Michail Antonio was that he was able to talk with us before the [Wolves] match - [because] looking at the car crash, it was one miracle [he was OK]. Now he is strong, he is recovering himself in the next months to be a man first and then a player."

In practical terms, it leaves West Ham low on resources at the top of the pitch, with their all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League having started 11 of the 14 games before his injury.

Summer signing Niclas Füllkrug remains sidelined with an injury of his own, while 32-year-old Danny Ings has started just a single Premier League game this season, with Lopetegui preferring to play Jarrod Bowen as a striker against Wolverhampton Wanderers rather than trust the former Liverpool striker to lead the line.

West Ham's striker options for the remainder of 2024/25 Game played Goals/Assists Niclas Füllkrug 4 1 Danny Ings 9 2 Jarrod Bowen 15 8

Now, they are ready to make a move in January to address their forward issue, whether or not Lopetegui remains at the helm.

West Ham tipped to sign Premier League striker

That comes as former Premier League scout turned insider Mick Brown has tipped the east London side to complete a loan move to sign Evan Ferguson in January.

The Republic of Ireland striker burst onto the scene with Brighton and received plenty of plaudits for his early performances, with football analyst EBL dubbing him "utterly insane" just 18 months ago, adding that his style is like "Wayne Rooney and Erling Haaland rolled into one".

Meanwhile, Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig described him as a "top talent", but since the arrival of Fabian Hurzeler at the AMEX Stadium, Ferguson has not had the chance to show his worth. The 20-year-old has managed just two starts in the Premier League, returning just a single goal, and is expected to leave the club on loan in January in search of first team football. And Brown has backed West Ham to complete a deal to sign him.

“He’s got a very good reputation as a young player, but he’s at a stage where he needs to prove himself", he told Football Insider.

“If he’s not going to play regularly in the Brighton team, he’s got to go somewhere where he can play first-team football and show what he can do. From what I understand, West Ham would be prepared to offer him that opportunity.

“Ferguson is spoken about very highly and there is a lot of interest in him. But he fits the bill for West Ham with his style of play, and he’s a big lad as well, not afraid to get stuck in. That’s what they want in Antonio’s absence."

He added that "I’m expecting him to leave Brighton and I’m expecting West Ham to make a move”. Could Ferguson and West Ham be a perfect match for the second half of the season?