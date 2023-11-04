Highlights West Ham United are looking to strengthen their squad depth in key positions in the January transfer window.

The Hammers have successfully integrated new arrivals into their squad this season, with the likes of James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus becoming regular starters.

West Ham manager David Moyes is considering using Jarrod Bowen as a forward option if they can't find a suitable replacement.

West Ham United have sent scouts to watch a prospective addition as David Moyes looks to bolster his squad depth across key positions, according to reports.

West Ham United recruitment

The Hammers have recovered well from their disappointing showing in the Premier League last campaign, and despite being slow movers in the summer transfer window, Moyes has successfully integrated new arrivals into his tactical framework as he looks to maximise their output.

James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Andy Irving all completed moves to the London Stadium earlier this year, with four of the five becoming regular starters under the Scot; however, there is a feeling in east London that one or two extra incomings wouldn't go amiss in January.

West Ham are believed to be keen on strengthening their forward line in the January window, and one report last month detailed that the Hammers are monitoring the progress of free-scoring Stuttgart forward Serhou Guirassy ahead of a potential mid-season swoop for the Guinea international.

Cited by The Evening Standard, West Ham boss Moyes has confirmed that Jarrod Bowen could be set for a run as the main striker in his starting lineup while elaborating on his search for a new forward, stating: "There's not really been a good market out there to buy and probably people have written that we need a new striker. Dead easy to say, dead hard to find to get someone who will work for you immediately."

He then added: "Manchester United look like they've bought a good young centre-forward but maybe he's going to take six months or a year to get exactly what they want from him. They paid big money. It's hard to get exactly what you want, centre-forwards especially. That's why I hope if we can't find it, Jarrod might help fill the gap going forward."

Despite most discussion surrounding West Ham's future recruitment being centred around securing a new striker, a fresh report has indicated that bringing in a left-back is also a priority at the London Stadium.

West Ham eyeing Nantes full-back Quentin Merlin

Quentin Merlin statistics 2023/24 - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 10 Goals 0 Assists 1

According to a transfer update from 90min, West Ham are keen on Nantes full-back Quentin Merlin and have sent club representatives to France on at least one occasion this term to watch him play.

Nevertheless, the Hammers will need to fend off stiff competition to land the 21-year-old, who is also being tracked by Manchester City, Celtic, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon.

Merlin, who has previously been dubbed "one of the most talented full-backs in France" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has proven himself as a reliable presence on the left-hand side of defence for Nantes, recording 1.7 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and 1 clearance per match in Ligue 1 (Merlin statistics - WhoScored).

Veteran West Ham defender Aaron Cresswell has been mooted as a possible departee from the Hammers in recent months and it could be a case of out with the old and in with the new at the London Stadium.