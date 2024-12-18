West Ham United are setting transfer plans in motion ahead of the looming January window, which opens in just under two weeks, and it is now believed that Julen Lopetegui's side have their eyes firmly on a versatile Champions League forward.

West Ham's reported plans for the January transfer window

Lopetegui's side have struggled both in an attacking and defensive sense this term, so much so there are suggestions that West Ham could look into signing a new striker next month.

Jarrod Bowen has been the weapon of choice for Lopetegui in recent games, with the Englishman operating as a makeshift centre-forward as summer signing Niclas Fullkrug works his way back to full fitness after a long-term achilles tendon injury.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #18 16/12/2024 Bournemouth (A) Premier League 1-1 #17 09/12/2024 Wolves (H) Premier League 2-1 #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

Bowen scored West Ham's winner in their crucial 2-1 win over Wolves, and started in that position again during a 1-1 draw with Bournemouth on Monday.

However, that may not the case for long, with Brighton's Evan Ferguson among the strikers linked to West Ham. Michail Antonio also underwent surgery on a fractured leg following his car crash, meaning he'll be ruled out for at least a year, and highlighting the need for another option in that area.

"He’s got to go somewhere where he can play first-team football and show what he can do," said former West Ham scout Mick Brown on their links to Ferguson, via Football Insider.

"From what I understand, West Ham would be prepared to offer him that opportunity. Ferguson is spoken about very highly and there is a lot of interest in him. But he fits the bill for West Ham with his style of play, and he’s a big lad as well, not afraid to get stuck in. That’s what they want in Antonio’s absence."

West Ham have also made an approach for Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo ahead of January, with technical director Tim Steidten potentially looking to reinforce their defensive options.

West Ham ready to make £15 million bid for AC Milan forward

The Irons, according to Milan Live (via Sport Witness), have also set their sights on AC Milan's Yunus Musah. The 22-year-old, who already boasts nearly half a century of international caps for the USA, has played a variety of roles for Milan this term.

Traditionally a centre midfielder, Paulo Fonseca has chosen to play him on the wing as a forward in all the Rossoneri's most recent games, and his performances are attracting attention from the Premier League.

It is believed West Ham are "ready to invest" £15 million into signing Musah, but Milan are understandably after a bit more, and will demand north of £17 million to even consider parting ways with the former Arsenal academy ace.

Called a "very strong" dribbler by Sempre Milan contributor Rohit Rajeev, the versatile Musah also notably impressed in Milan's 3-1 win away to Real Madrid.