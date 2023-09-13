Former West Ham United star turned pundit Rio Ferdinand has suggested David Moyes missed out on signing a "physical monster" this summer.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

The east Londoners sealed deals for Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, ex-Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and the highly-rated Mohammed Kudus this summer.

Moyes' new quartet come in to replace the departed Declan Rice, Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku - who all left the club permanently for a grand total of £134 million.

West Ham's decisions off the field are paying absolute dividends on it, as the Irons are currently on a Premier League unbeaten streak with three wins and a draw out of their opening four matches.

Impressive victories over the likes of high-flying Brighton, big-spending Chelsea and newly-promoted Luton Town highlight that Moyes could be building something promising after West Ham's UEFA Europa Conference League triumph last season

Writing for BBC Sport, journalist Jon Bradshaw was effusive in his praise for Moyes and his side's absolutely terrific start to the new campaign.

"Fresh from their best start in 24 years, the Hammers can eye impending fixtures at home to Manchester City and away to Liverpool with confidence and much less trepidation," said Bradshaw.

"Arguably, both are free hits and why shouldn’t they feel capable of getting something from the games, particularly after neutralising Roberto de Zerbi’s freewheeling Albion side at Amex Stadium two weeks ago.

Last season it took until 9 October for them to hit 10 points.

"This time, sitting pretty in fourth, West Ham have sent their international players off around the world without any of the frenzy and anxiety of scrabbling for results at the bottom of the table."

The likes of Alvarez and Ward-Prowse have shone as part of Moyes' new-look midfield after Rice, with the former being praised by media and latter unlucky to miss out on Gareth Southgate's England squad.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

Life at the London Stadium is looking rather rosy at this point in time, but BT Sport pundit Ferdinand believes West Ham missed a trick by not making one particular signing over the window.

Indeed, the ex-Irons defender says West Ham actually should've signed Man United midfielder Scott McTominay, going on to praise him for doing well at international level with Scotland.

“If I was West Ham I would’ve bought him, definitely," Ferdinand told Five.

"McTominay is another one who is interesting, he doesn’t play for Man United but plays for his national team. The depth isn’t the same, he’s proven his worth when he’s in there and he’s doing well for Scotland, it will be a tough game for us I think, I think we’ll win."

The 26-year-old has found game time difficult to come by under Erik ten Hag lately and reports over the summer suggested that West Ham were attempting to lure him away from Old Trafford.

McTominay has been called a "physical monster" by former United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and even once likened to Roy Keane by the Norwegian.

However, we believe that Alvarez and Ward-Prowse are certainly doing enough right now to justify not signing McTominay.