West Ham are reportedly willing to invest significantly in the signing of one club's standout defender this January.

West Ham transfer plans - January

David Moyes' side really haven't had the best week. Indeed, the east Londoners were thrashed 4-1 by Aston Villa last weekend, with their unbeaten European streak also coming to an end after their 2-1 defeat to Olympiacos in Greece on Thursday. These results have perhaps exposed some glaring issues for Moyes, sporting director Mark Noble and technical director Tim Steidten to resolve as the January transfer window slowly approaches.

Their lack of firepower could be a cause for concern. The uncertain future of striker Michail Antonio, and lack of faith in Danny Ings, has prompted recent reports of new strikers being targeted. West Ham are fans of Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy for instance, who scored 14 goals in eight Bundesliga appearances prior to his injury. Bayer Levekusen forward Adam Hlozek is also a target for West Ham, but a lot of noise has centred around the possibility of bringing in a new central defender.

This comes as the likes of Nayef Aguerd attract interest from Saudi Arabia, and if the Morocco international were to leave, Moyes would surely be eager to bring in a replacement. West Ham have been linked with a move for Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah, who looks very likely to leave this winter, and Uruguay defender Sebastien Caceres.

West Ham willing to pay good money for Caceres

The 24-year-old stands out as a pretty interesting option from abroad, as reports in the last week of suggested that he could leave on the cheap. Journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing for Football Insider recently, shared that Caceres may cost as little as £6 million for West Ham.

"West Ham could seal the signing of Club America defender Sebastian Caceres in January for a bargain fee of between £6-10million," wrote O'Rourke.

"The Irons are among the sides monitoring the 24-year-old’s situation ahead of a possible swoop in the mid-season window. It is believed Liga MX outfit Club America will not demand a huge fee with Caceres out of contract in just over 12 months’ time."

The South American's contract situation could well be an opportunity for them to swoop in for an astute and very affordable centre-back option. Caceres has already proved he can perform on the biggest stages in world football, earning real praise for his performance in a recent 2-0 win over Brazil at international level.

Now, a report from South America has shared an update on West Ham and their pursuit. According to Fanaticos, West Ham are willing to spend a "good amount of money" to sign Cacares. However, they're not alone, as a host of clubs from the Premier League feel a similar way. Man United, Fulham and Tottenham are named as the other suitors for him, with Fantaticos describing the player as having been "exceptional" this season.

Sebastien Caceres - everything you need to know Date of birth - August 18, 1999 Hometown - Montevideo, Uruguay Age - 24 Height - 1.80m Position - Defender, centre-back Foot - Right

The outlet goes on to claim that Caceres could leave for less than previously reported, as Club America chiefs are set to demand no less than around £4 million.