West Ham United officials are ready to open preliminary talks with the agents of a manager, as the Hammers edge towards replacing Julen Lopetegui in the dugout.

Lopetegui "fighting to save job" as West Ham hold internal crisis talks

Reliable journalist David Ornstein of The Athletic backed multiple reports in the press that West Ham held internal talks over Lopetegui's future on Wednesday, with pressure intensely growing on the Spaniard.

It has been a woeful start to the Premier League campaign for West Ham, who have won just four times in 14 league games, despite spending north of £120 million on new additions in the summer transfer window.

The Irons have also been thumped 5-2 by Arsenal and 3-1 by Leicester City in the space of five days, piling pressure on Lopetegui who is now "fighting to save his job", according to Ornstein.

West Ham, led by technical director Tim Steidten, are now assessing alternative candidates for the managerial position - should they indeed decide to hand Lopetegui his P45 amid calls for his removal.

Steidten has held talks with Edin Terzic, according to GiveMeSport, and is personally in favour of sacking West Ham's current manager after their lacklustre start to the 2024/2025 campaign.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is contending for the West Ham job, while former FC Porto boss Conceicao is keen on replacing Lopetegui after leaving the Primeira Liga giants earlier this year.

West Ham's most recent results Match Date Opponent Competition Result #16 03/12/2024 Leicester City (A) Premier League 3-1 #15 30/11/2024 Arsenal (H) Premier League 5-2 #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss

There are a few high-profile options if David Sullivan and co decide to make the decision and sack Lopetegui, but there is another candidate who is now reportedly entering pole position for the West Ham hot seat.

West Ham ready to open talks with Graham Potter to replace Julen Lopetegui

Indeed, that man is former Chelsea and Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

The Englishman, who also sensationally guided Swedish minnows Ostersunds FK to the Europa League after successive promotions from the fourth tier, has been without a job since his sacking by Chelsea.

The 49-year-old is now entering the mix to succeed Lopetegui, as Football Insider share that West Ham are ready to open preliminary talks with Potter, who is said to be emerging as the lead contender.

Potter is apparently "ahead of Conceicao" in the race, with West Ham now prepared to advance their interest in the tactician in their pursuit of a new boss.