West Ham United signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah is a possibility this summer as the Gunners make a behind-the-scenes decision.

West Ham need to bring in new centre-forward

One of the glaring holes in manager David Moyes' squad is arguably a real lack of star striking options.

The Hammers failed to bring in a new striker in January, despite their numerous failed attempts (Graeme Bailey), and that has left them with just Michail Antonio and Danny Ings to choose from after Gianluca Scamacca's move back to Italy last year.

If Moyes does indeed remain in east London past this summer, with his contract expiring soon as things stand, then it's quite simply a necessity that West Ham back him with a prolific new forward.

Antonio suffers from reoccurring injury problems and isn't getting any younger, while Ings' stay in east London hasn't exactly pulled up trees despite his more regular spot in Moyes' squad in recent months.

West Ham are being tipped to sign a new striker in the next transfer window, leading to their reported interest in Nketiah. The Gunners forward, who has made the vast majority of his appearances off the bench this season, hasn't quite managed to become a fixture of Mikel Arteta's starting eleven.

West Ham are among the suitors for Nketiah, who's scored five league goals this season, and it would appear his future in north London is looking pretty far away.

Arsenal make Nketiah decision as West Ham given transfer hope

Writing on X, journalist Graeme Bailey claims that Arsenal are ready to sell Nketiah as West Ham eye a summer move for him.

The Englishman could apparently cost around £43 million to prise away from Arsenal, which is a pretty steep price considering his lack of both game time and output over 2023/2024.

“One of the best athletes we’ve got on our books in terms of his attitude and commitment,” said Athletic Development Club director Chris Varnavas to ESPN via talkSPORT.

“He’s just on another level. His goal was to build a bit of muscle, build some strength, improving his overall athleticism so his strength, his speed, his power

“We sat down with the family, with himself, we put a plan together.

Eddie Nketiah's best league games for Arsenal Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United 9.86 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 7.92 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.66 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.00 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

“What we do in the gym, can we transfer it to the pitch? That’s the most important thing. As you saw the other day he had a good amount of strength to hold off the defender but also be agile enough to turn efficiently and score an amazing goal as well.

“I’m really happy for his progress so far and the opportunity he’s been given at the moment too and I definitely can see him staying at the highest level."