West Ham United chairman David Sullivan and the club's board could now move to offer a 34-year-old a player-coach role at Rush Green.

Moyes future remains unresolved at West Ham

Just when manager David Moyes was beginning to ease the pressure on himself with back-to-back Premier League wins, West Ham unfortunately lost the first leg of their Europa League last 16 tie on Thursday evening.

Freiburg snatched a 1-0 win over West Ham in Germany, giving Moyes' side the task of turning over their deficit if they're to reach the quarter-finals and potentially go on another impressive run. Moyes was vocal in his praise for West Ham's record in Europe before their defeat to Freiburg, but the Scotsman was in less good spirits when commenting on his side's denied last-gasp penalty appeal.

"If we'd had it given against us, we'd probably think it was harsh, but ultimately I have to say what are you doing with your hands above your head?" said Moyes on West Ham's denied penalty against Freiburg.

West Ham's best-performing players in the league this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) James Ward-Prowse 7.15 Mohammed Kudus 7.14 Lucas Paqueta 7.14 Jarrod Bowen 7.09 Tomas Soucek 6.97

"They are trying to claim there might have been a slight push and that's why it wasn't given - but they should have restarted the game with a free-kick if they said it was a push. It certainly wasn't enough of a push to warrant a free-kick, so that shouldn't mean that it should even come into consideration. The boy has two arms above his head.

"In the Premier League, I am not sure that would be given, but in UEFA competitions in Europe they're normally given by the referees. I watch Spanish football and German football and nearly every handball is seen. If you think of the one we had against Kurt [Zouma at Everton] the other day, but we just have to take it and move on."

This defeat abroad perhaps reminds the Hammers hierarchy of an imminent decision facing them over Moyes' future. The 60-year-old is out of contract at the end of this season, and there have been reports that West Ham are assessing alternatives to Moyes.

In the meantime, though, it is believed Sullivan and co are plotting another staff change.

West Ham could offer Aaron Cresswell player-coach role

According to Football Insider and journalist Wayne Veysey, defender Aaron Cresswell could be set for quite the promotion.

Indeed, as per their information, West Ham could offer Cresswell a player-coach role to remain at the London Stadium past 2023/2024. The left-back has been a wonderful servant for West Ham over his near-decade-long spell, and with his contract expiring this summer, it is believed the Irons may offer him a route into staying for the foreseeable.

The former Ipswich Town defender has been a bit-part member of Moyes' squad this season, playing just four league games.