A West Ham figurehead is looking set to leave next year as things stand with his stay beyond that point being described as "unlikely".

Brentford 3-2 West Ham

David Moyes suffered yet another Premier League setback last Saturday. The east Londoners lost 3-2 away to Brentford, their fifth domestic defeat of the campaign and third in a row. Goals from Neal Maupay, Konstantinos Mavropanos (OG) and a first ever Bees goal for Nathan Collins cancelled out strikes from both Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen.

In similar fashion to 2022/2023, West Ham appear to be performing in cup competitions but continue to suffer in the league. They currently sit top of their Europa League group, and just before their latest league loss, they sensationally knocked title contenders Arsenal out of the EFL Cup.

Kudus' exceptional bicycle kick and Bowen's record-breaking sixth away goal of the season in a row wiill feel bittersweet with their side ending up on the wrong end of a scoreline yet again.

Speaking to media after the match, Moyes lambasted West Ham's defending and said he would have been "disgusted" with it as a player.

"We weren't talking about anything weird and wonderful," said Moyes on West Ham's defeat to Brentford (BBC). "We've found that we've not dealt with things which as a player I would have been disgusted with myself for not being able to deal with them much better. I don't think my teams do that. That is why I am annoyed that I've come here and not been able to defend when put under pressure."

The Scotsman is under pressure following what has been an extremely mixed start to 23/24. Moyes' contract expires next year, with an update coming to light on the West Ham manager's future this week.

Moyes "unlikely" to stay at West Ham

According to talkSPORT journalists Alex Crook and Sean O'Brien, writing for the broadcaster, Moyes is "unlikely" to stay at West Ham beyond his current terms which runs out in 2024. The former Everton manager, as things stand, isn't in imminent danger of being sacked but also won't be offered a new deal.

West Ham take on Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday, with a home clash against Nottingham Forest awaiting them the following Sunday.

Moyes has been described as "integral" to the club in recent seasons, having guided them to consecutive European qualification campaigns and a first major trophy since 1980 earlier this year.

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 16th 19/20 6th 20/21 7th 21/22 14th 22/23

"You look at the three or four seasons that he’s been back he took them out of a nose dive, then he puts them six, then he puts them seventh, then he wins a European competition after being in a European Cup semi-final the previous year," said pundit Simon Jordan on Moyes last month.

“I think all things lead to the stability and solidity and achievements of West Ham, not on his own but David has been integral to that."