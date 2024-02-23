It is seen as "conceivable" that a big-name contender to replace David Moyes could accept the West Ham job.

Moyes claims offer of new contract despite mounting West Ham pressure

The Hammers are still yet to win a single game in all competitions since the beginning of 2024 and find themselves sliding down the league table as pressure mounts on Moyes in the dugout.

A recent 6-0 humiliation at home to Arsenal prompted supporters to desert the London Stadium in thousands, with West Ham failing to rectify that bitter loss a week later as they fell to a 2-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

Moyes' deal is set to expire at the end of this season as things stand, and if things don't take a turn for the better very soon, the Scotsman could find himself at the centre of more backlash from supporters. Recent reports have suggested that West Ham want to give their manager more time, but are also believed to be assessing alternatives in case he leaves this summer (ExWHUemployee).

In a surprise turn of events, Moyes has now said that West Ham have offered him a new contract to remain, but he's the one delaying the renewal.

"I've had really good conversations with the owners, with David Sullivan and Karren Brady," Moyes said.

"There's a contract there for me and I'm the one deciding I want to wait until the end of the season. There are plenty of reasons [to wait]. I've got to make sure it's the right thing for the club, for me and my family," said the 60-year-old.

"I've spoken to the board. I've had a fabulous four years. We'll sort it out but I'm happy to wait."

West Ham league finishes under Moyes Season 14th 22/23 6th 21/22 7th 20/21 16th 19/20

In case Moyes does in fact leave this summer, one surprise name to be linked with the job is former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, with the elite tactician now set to leave Bayern Munich later this year. The Bundesliga giants confirmed as much in a statement this week.

Tuchel taking West Ham job is "conceivable"

German news outlet Bild, via Sport Witness, have some background on this.

They believe that Tuchel taking the West Ham job is in fact "conceivable", with the club given some hope concerning his possible appointment. While he is seen as an "outsider" chance at this stage, the fact he "raved about" working in England could play into West Ham's favour.

The 50-year-old won a Champions League title with Chelsea in 2021, beating Man City in the final, with defender Ben Chilwell heaping praise on Tuchel as a manager.

"We know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well," Chilwell said.