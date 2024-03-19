West Ham technical director Tim Steidten and the club are "increasingly keen" to sign a named midfielder, with Kalvin Phillips looking very likely to make a return to Man City this summer.

Kalvin Phillips criticised amid horror loan spell at West Ham

To perhaps sum up the former Leeds star's torrid time in east London so far, England boss Gareth Southgate has moved to drop Phillips from his England squad in what is a bitter blow for him.

Usually a fixture of the national team's starting eleven, the 28-year-old's poor club form prompted Southgate to make the very difficult decision to omit him from contention for their upcoming friendly games against Brazil and Belgium.

"I think he knows exactly what we think of him," said Southgate on Phillips.

"A good version of him is an important player for us, and that’s why we’ve supported him as we have. Unfortunately, his form hasn’t been good enough and I’ve spoken to him about that. He understands.

“He has all the attributes to force his way back in. He just needs to find that rhythm and confidence because there is an outstanding player in there.”

The West Ham midfielder, after scarcely getting a look-in for Man City, joined David Moyes' side on a temporary deal in January. Starting three games and making a further three appearances off the bench, Phillips has been criticised for his form at West Ham, with pundit Stan Collymore perhaps summing it up best.

“I don’t think anyone is really surprised the 28-year-old hasn’t been included," said Collymore to Caught Offside.

"His form has dropped off a cliff since he joined West Ham at the start of the year. He’s had an absolute nightmare. He has a token treble but there is no way he’s getting back into that England squad in time for the Euros in the summer, so was it really worth it? What would he rather have? — A treble of winners’ medals that he didn’t really contribute toward, or the chance to represent England, and potentially win the country’s first piece of major international silverware since 1966?”

Steidten increasingly keen on Mandela Keita

According to GiveMeSport, Moyes is unlikely to push the West Ham hierarchy into pursuing a permanent deal for Phillips, and they're already eyeing a potential replacement.

Indeed, it is believed Steidten is keeping a close watch on Royal Antwerp midfielder Mandela Keita, and West Ham are increasingly keen on the idea of bringing him in.

Mandela Keita's best league games for Royal Antwerp this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) RWD Molenbeek 0-4 Royal Antwerp 8.24 Westerlo 0-3 Royal Antwerp 7.98 Cercle Brugges 1-3 Royal Antwerp 7.71 Royal Antwerp 3-0 St. Truiden 7.52 Royal Antwerp 1-1 Anderlecht 7.27

The 21-year-old has been called an "exceptional talent" by members of the media, like journalist Antonio Mango, who is under the belief that there is a player of real potential to be had.