West Ham United could have an issue in trying to keep one of their star men as David Moyes looks to continue his good work at the London Stadium, according to reports.

West Ham transfer priorities...

The Hammers have made positive inroads within the Premier League campaign across 2023/24 and will understandably be looking to add some star quality in the January window after recruiting the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus in the summer.

Of course, moves for Manchester United pair Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire also fell by the wayside, signalling that Moyes does have designs on adding some extra bodies to his squad midway through the campaign.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on where West Ham United could look to add in January, stating in his Daily Briefing (via CaughtOffside) that a striker arrival could be in the offing at the London Stadium: "No clarity on names yet, but West Ham are exploring the market for sure and a new striker could join in 2024. It’s not something advanced as of today, it’s too early. The Hammers are happy with new signings like Kudus and so they’re not in a rush."

Journalist Rudy Galetti has confirmed that Maguire is still a target for West Ham United, while his teammate, Anthony Martial, is also someone who could be courted in the next window or two by Moyes as he searches for some extra reinforcements in attack.

Midfield is another area where West Ham may look to add some fresh energy, and reports suggest that Sassuolo ace Daniel Boloca is in the Hammers' sights as they look to add more options to their engine room.

Nevertheless, one of West Ham's star men could now depart in the near future, which would give Moyes a serious headache to consider if recent developments are anything to go by.

West Ham summer signings Player Previous club Fee Mohammed Kudus Ajax £38m Andy Irving SK Austria Klagenfurt Undisclosed Edson Alvarez Ajax £35.4m Konstantinos Mavropanos Stuttgart £19m James Ward-Prowse Southampton £30m All fees courtesy of Sky Sports News

Inter monitoring Tomas Soucek

According to a transfer update from Italy (via Sport Witness), Inter are monitoring West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, who could leave the London Stadium in 2024 when his contract at the club is set to expire.

Despite West Ham having the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, it is said that the Serie A giants believe that they can strike an agreement with the 28-year-old either way. Inter also scouted the enforcer when Czechia took on Albania during the last international break.

Becoming something of an icon at West Ham, Soucek, who has previously been dubbed "great" by Irons boss Moyes, had registered 26 goals and nine assists in 169 appearances in all competitions for his current employers prior to their Premier League clash against Brentford this weekend (Soucek statistics - Transfermarkt).

Nevertheless, one of Europe's giants could now try to steal him away from West Ham in the near future; however, we will need to wait and see on that front.