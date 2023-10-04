West Ham United are weighing up a January move for one Premier League defender to replace Vladimir Coufal, according to recent reports.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

The east Londoners put pen to paper on deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus.for a total fee of £134 million over 2023's summer transfer window. David Moyes, sporting director Mark Noble and technical director Tim Steidten's new quartet have impressed so far, particularly Ward-Prowse, who has stood out as one of the signings of the window.

This comes after West Ham sold ex-star player Declan Rice for a record-breaking £105 million fee to Arsenal, with the 24-year-old later followed by Gianluca Scamacca, Nikola Vlasic and Arthur Masuaku. It was a summer of rebuilding for Moyes, especially after losing Rice, but their decisions have arguably paid dividends so far. Only Man City and Liverpool, who could well challenge for the title this season, have managed to beat West Ham this season - which tells you an awful lot about the solidarity of Moyes' squad right now.

The Irons' latest win, a 2-0 victory over Sheffield United at the London Stadium, got them back to winning ways after the two consecutive losses to both City and Liverpool. Moyes, speaking after the much-needed three points, praised his side's application.

"It was a good win. I’m really pleased," said Moyes after their victory over the Blades.

"It was a day when some people were expecting an easy game, but as a manager I’ve never found an easy game, that’s for sure. I think if anybody looks at the result they’ll say it was a great result for West Ham, whether it was 2-0 or more. If you look at the results in the Premier League today, there are no guarantees. It’s a strange league and we did a really good job to get a good victory."

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

There are areas of the West Ham team which Moyes wants to improve upon, though, with links surrounding the possible signing of a new striker like PSG's Hugo Ekitike. West Ham have also been tipped as suitors for in-form Stuttgart hit man Serhou Guirassy, who has scored 10 league goals in just six league matches this season.

Stars may also depart east London, like defender Coufal, with West Ham now searching for his "like-for-like" replacement. That is according to Football Transfers, who also say the Hammers have made enquiries over signing Wolves right-back Nelson Semedo.

Indeed, it is said that Moyes' side are "now considering a move for Semedo in the upcoming January transfer window", as they cannot guarantee Coufal regular first team football for the future given he's now 31-years-old.

Semedo's started all seven of Wolves' seven league games so far, where he ranks among their top-six best performing players per 90 according to WhoScored. The Portugal international has also made more successful tackles per 90 than any other player in Gary O'Neil's side.