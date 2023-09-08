West Ham United could be set to reward three players with brand-new contracts in the very near future, with an update coming out of east London this week.

David Moyes has guided the Irons to three wins out of their opening four Premier League matches so far this season; building upon their exceptional UEFA Europa Conference League triumph last term.

Despite losing some superstar players over the transfer window, most notably midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal to the tune of £105 million, West Ham haven't looked back.

Impressive victories over the likes of in-form Brighton and big-spending Chelsea have showcased the real potential of this new-look Moyes side, with the east Londoners seriously reshaping their team.

Summer signings Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have excelled in Claret and Blue. The former has been lavished with praise by members of the media for some of his performances, while the latter was desperately unlucky not to be selected for Gareth Southgate's England squad.

It's an exciting time to be a Hammer, as reports even suggest they could bolster their ranks further by re-signing free agent Jesse Lingard on a short-term deal.

West Ham also managed to keep hold of star defender Nayef Aguerd, despite some serious interest from Al-Ittihad just before the Saudi transfer window shut at 10pm on Thursday night.

Moyes, in more good news for the club, brought in a host of promising new additions to his backroom staff this week; appointing John Heitinga, Mark Robson and Henry Newman.

I would like to welcome John to West Ham United and also welcome Mark and Henry into the first-team group," said Moyes to the club's official website.

“John is someone I have known for a long time. He has gained some very good experience since beginning his coaching career in the Ajax Academy and working his way up to their first-team.

"Mark and Henry are both already familiar to everyone here at the Club and have deserved the opportunity to step up within our structure.

“John, Mark and Henry will each bring experience in different areas and complement the strengths we already have in the coaching team."

Who could leave West Ham?

The London Stadium side have displayed signs of real promise ahead of a long and congested 2023/2024 season, where they will also be competing in the UEFA Europa League.

West Ham's next goal is apparently to tie some of their key squad members down with new and improved contracts, with O'Rourke sharing three stars could now be offered fresh terms.

Indeed, writing for Football Insider, he claims that Pablo Fornals, Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek are the the trio in question; as all of their contracts are set to expire in 2024 as things stand.

All three "will now start sitting down with the West Ham hierarchy about potential renewals", O'Rourke says. Meanwhile, initial contract talks have already been held with Coufal in particular.

Following a successful transfer window, where they also put pen to paper on deals for Ghana star Mohammed Kudus and ex-Arsenal ace Konstantinos Mavropanos, West Ham "are now set to turn attentions" to renewals.