It's set to be a busy summer for West Ham United on and off the pitch, as they're potentially forced to find a replacement for David Moyes before going head-to-head with Manchester United in pursuit of a Ligue 1 midfielder.

West Ham transfer news

Before anything, the Hammers must establish what their managerial plan is and just who will be in charge come the start of next season. As things stand, Moyes is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the current campaign, but there's still some time for that to change. If the Scot does depart, then West Ham fans could see Steve Cooper or Graham Potter arrive after both were linked with the job.

Whilst finding a solution to their managerial problem, however, West Ham have still had an eye on incomings on the pitch, with Ivan Toney the biggest name to have been linked with a summer switch. It's no secret that the England international is unlikely to stay put at Brentford this summer and the Hammers could take full advantage to land a statement signing.

Meanwhile, according to Calciomercato, West Ham are also eyeing a move to sign Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco alongside interest from Manchester United. The midfielder is reportedly ready to leave Monaco at the end of the season and rejected a new deal in search of that exit, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

Given that he has just one year remaining on his deal, giving Monaco limited time to cash in, reports suggest that Fofana's price tag sits at around €30m (£26m) in what would be one of the bargains of the summer if West Ham pursued a deal. The France international would represent the perfect start to the summer for the Hammers.

"Magnificent" Fofana can unleash Paqueta

If Lucas Paqueta's impact wasn't impressive enough at West Ham, then a player of Fofana's calibre would take it to the next level to leave the Hammers in the best position possible to continue their European exploits. Whether his arrival would come at a cost for James Ward-Prowse or Tomas Soucek remains to be seen, but dropping either of the current West Ham midfielders would be worth it to make room for Fofana.

23/24 League Stats (via FBref) Youssouf Fofana Tomas Soucek James Ward-Prowse Progressive Carries 41 7 20 Progressive Passes 192 72 123 Tackles Won 30 28 24 Interceptions 28 35 31 Ball Recoveries 183 128 125

If the move does take place, then Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig will certainly be pleased, having urged Premier League sides to pursue Fofana back in 2022.

Everything is pointing towards Fofana being a player that West Ham would be wise to welcome this summer, as they kick off their new era potentially without Moyes in charge.