Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United are "seriously considering" handing Lukasz Fabianski a contract extension.

What's the latest contract news at West Ham?

The Hammers could potentially see a few big names depart at the end of the Premier League season. After all Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Manuel Lanzini, and Vladimir Coufal all have deals that expire in the summer of 2023 (via Transfermarkt).

On that list also, is the club's 37-year-old goalkeeper. Indeed, Fabianski – who currently earns a reported £65k per week – is yet to have had a decision made on his future with the Irons.

However, if the latest reporting is accurate, then it seems as though West Ham may well opt to extend the Polish shot-stopper's contract by a year.

Indeed, while talking on the latest episode of The West Ham Way, Ex outlined his understanding of the current situation behind the scenes.

He explained: "I've been told by a reasonably good source that the club are seriously considering at least offering Fabianski another year, which I think is probably the right decision.

"At the end of the day, he's played every Premier League game this season, pretty much, and he's played well.

"I wouldn't say he's been amazing, but he's played well – well enough to at least be a backup at a Premier League team at a minimum."

Will West Ham offer Fabianski a new contract?

Indeed, despite now being in his late 30s, Fabianski has continued to be the first-choice option between the sticks for David Moyes.

The goalkeeper has started all but two games in the league this term – only missing out when injured. This shows that the club certainly still have faith in him to do a good job.

However, they do have Alphonse Areola waiting in the wings as a backup. And seeing as he's started every Europa Conference League game this term, the Frenchman may well be ready to take over as number one next term.

As Ex mentions, though, even if Areola was to be promoted, that doesn't necessarily mean it wouldn't be worth handing Fabianski a one-year extension just to keep him around as an experienced deputy.

The 37-year-old has now played 169 times for West Ham – which is the most for a single team across the span of his career – showing that he's been a loyal and reliable servant.

With that in mind, it's easy to see why the club may be content to offer him that new deal.