Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United were supposed to have had contact talks with Tomas Soucek over a contact this year - but these have been delayed until the summer.

What's the latest Tomas Soucek news at West Ham?

The Hammers have not had the best season in the Premier League so far but it seems as though they will avoid the drop at the very least.

Indeed, with seven games to go, they are now 13th in the division, with six points between them and the relegation zone.

However, the fact that they have even been in with a possibility of going down suggests how shaky their form has been over the course of the season.

And it seems as though, in this period, one player hasn't done enough to convince the club that he's definitely worthy of a new contract

Indeed, midfielder Soucek will see his current deal expire in 2024 and while talks had been planned regarding an extension, there seems to have been little progress so far.

When speaking on the latest episode of The West Ham Way, Ex explained: "Soucek was meant to have contract talks this year. Again, that's been put on to the summer.

"What they'll do with him, I don't know, because obviously, he is an important player, but you could argue these performances this season haven't perhaps justified a new contract.”

Will West Ham offer Tomas Soucek a new contract?

With now will less than 18 months on his deal, it feels as though negotiations should be taking place behind the scenes if the club really wanted Soucek to hang around.

However, when you look at his form, it's easy to see why David Moyes and co may have some doubts about the Czech international.

For instance, back in March, pundit Simon Jordan slammed the £65k-per-week man, telling TalkSport (via West Ham Zone): “The arguments that players like Soucek and Bowen, who were key components of this side previously, haven’t turned up are beginning to diminish because those players are better in recent weeks, but the team performance isn’t."

Even still, the manager has not lost faith in Soucek. In fact, he's remained a favourite of Moyes, playing 42 times so far this season across all competitions.

With that being the case, it doesn't sound as though the door has been shut on his West Ham career just yet but it might not bode too well if the club delay on a new contract offer any longer.