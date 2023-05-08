Fans online have been left singing the praises of West Ham United captain Declan Rice after he showed his class when interacting with a young fan.

Why is Declan Rice getting plaudits?

It was a great outing for the England international on Sunday evening as he led his team to a Premier League win over rivals Manchester United.

In the end, it was a howler from goalkeeper David De Gea that allowed Said Benrahma to score the only goal of the game as the Hammers picked up a 1-0 victory.

The three points mean that West Ham are almost certainly set to avoid relegation at the end of the season and Rice played his part in the victory.

He was named the "star man" by Jonty Coleman in his football.london player ratings for his 8/10 display. The journalist wrote: "For however much West Ham get for Rice when he eventually leaves, he will be worth every penny, and probably many, many more.

"Showed he was the Premier League's highest interception winner by winning several against a Man United side chasing Champions League football.

"Created chances with his quick feet and clever running and mopped up all sorts in the middle of the pitch. Probably deserved an assist for his second-half crosses, an outstanding display."

What's more, as per Squawka, Rice is the only player in Europe's top five leagues with 30+ interceptions, 51 clearances, take-ons completed, aerial duels won, chances created, and shots this season while he's also won possession more times than any other player (322).

With that in mind, it's little wonder clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United and Liverpool are all monitoring the £60k-per-week midfielder.

But after footage emerged with the 24-year-old speaking to one starstruck fan at the London Stadium, love for the player seems to have gone up even higher.

As the video shows, Rice can be seen comforting the young supporter who seems a little overwhelmed after meeting one of his heroes. The Englishman then calms the child and gives him his shirt.

