Three young West Ham United fans have serenaded Declan Rice, Ben Johnson, Flynn Downes, Aaron Cresswell, Danny Ings and Jarrod Bowen ahead of their Europa Conference League final.

When is the Europa Conference League final?

The Hammers will be playing in their first European final since the European Cup Winners' Cup back in 1976, and they've not actually lifted a major trophy in 43 years when they won the FA Cup.

Understandably then, fans are pretty excited with their team set to take on Italian side Fiorentina in Prague on June 7 – next Wednesday (8pm UK time).

In preparation for the hugely important fixture, David Moyes and co have been off in Europe for a three-day training camp in southern Portugal.

Beyond the obvious hard work they'll no doubt be putting in, it seems they've found the time to have some fun along the way too. For instance, some players were spotted chanting and messing around at a local water park.

On top of that, footage has now been circulated on Twitter showing a number of senior players relaxing at a bar.









While the likes of Rice, Bowen and the others sit at the back of the pub garden, a few young Irons take to the stage to deliver a brilliant rendition of the club's famous anthem "I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles" – also more simply known as "Bubbles".

The players all offer a warm round of applause and it seems the efforts of the youngsters were also appreciated online. Indeed, here are some of the best reactions on Twitter...

Some fans even got emotional!