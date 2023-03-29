Insider ExWHUEmployee has slammed the news that West Ham United could have to possibly share the London Stadium with Chelsea in the future.

What's the latest on West Ham and the London Stadium?

As per the Daily Mail, the Irons' Premier League rivals may be forced to play their football away from Stamford Bridge over the next four years amid plans to build a new stadium.

Indeed, if all goes to plan, Todd Boehly and co want to build a new ground at Stamford Bridge which could potentially have a capacity of 60,000, costing as much as £2bn.

While there is talk that rugby stadium Twickenham could be a venue for major Premier League matches and big Champions League nights, Fulham's Craven Cottage and Wembley were also touted as possible options.

In the article, however, the London Stadium is also mentioned as a potential location. While talking about it on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex offered his opinion on the matter.

He said: "Chelsea are considering a ground share with us if they redevelop Stamford Bridge. Now, their new owners want to do a whole new makeup of the stadium which will apparently take four years to do.

"And one of the options about them doing that, whilst it's being done, is that they'll share a stadium with someone whilst the building work takes place.

"The London Stadium has been identified as one of those potential stadiums, apparently. I've not heard that from sources, I've just read it in the news like anyone else would have.

"But I thought that was quite interesting to highlight. And that could be a real, real interesting issue. If we're in the Premier League and say both of us, and fixtures get cancelled and rearranged, and if we're both in Europe as well, how all of that would work. It’d be awful."

Co-host Dan Walker then said: "I'd be really, really disappointed if West Ham accepted that."

Ex agreed, adding: "Yeah, me too. I mean, it would be horrendous."

Will West Ham share a stadium with Chelsea?

Seeing as there is a pretty bitter rivalry between the two London clubs, it's hard to imagine any scenario where West Ham fans are happy to share their stadium with Chelsea.

Recently when Spurs built the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, they had to play at Wembley – a neutral ground – so perhaps this is the best way forward.

Indeed, it certainly feels as though that would be a better option, as would Twickenham, rather than intruding somewhere like the London Stadium.

For now, though, the situation remains up in the air.