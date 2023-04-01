Journalist Dean Jones has claimed that West Ham United manager David Moyes "has almost zero chance" of remaining beyond the end of the season.

What's the latest on West Ham manager David Moyes?

It's been a bad season for the Hammers so far in the Premier League and they consequently find themselves at risk of being relegated.

Indeed, they currently sit inside the bottom three and will be desperate to pick up a win against Southampton this weekend, with the Saints at the very foot of the table but just one point behind the Hammers.

As a result of this poor form domestically, Moyes' position as manager has felt under threat for some time. For instance, back in February, The Times reported that he would be sacked if they lost at home to Nottingham Forest.

In the end, they won that game 4-0 but then lost to Brighton & Hove Albion by the same margin before drawing 1-1 with Aston Villa in their most recent league match.

And so, while speaking on the latest episode of Chasing Green Arrows, Jones has claimed that Moyes must once more win this weekend to keep his job.

He added, however, that the manager will leave at the end of the reason regardless, explaining (57:55): "West Ham, really up against it and David Moyes very much against it.

"If West Ham lose this weekend, David Moyes is very likely to lose his job and he has almost zero chance of being West Ham manager beyond this season.

"They're just trying to figure out what to do next."

When will Moyes be sacked by West Ham?

Seeing as a defeat against the Saints would potentially see West Ham drop to 20th in the table – if Bournemouth were to also win – with just 11 games to save their season, it's not hard to see why Moyes would be sacked.

And while he has been able to enjoy some good times with the club in past season – taking the club to the Europa League semi-final last term – things have soured badly this term.

This has been fairly evident for some time now. Indeed, Moyes was booed before the new year when West Ham lost 2-0 at home to London rivals Brentford.

To make things worse, The Guardian have even reported that some West Ham players have grown weary of his tactics. And so, if the 59-year-old has lost the dressing room – even if he can keep them up – it will surely be the right time for a clean break this summer.

After all, the club's board will no doubt be hoping for a fresh start next term and won't want to carry any lingering issues from this current season into the next.