Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that Michael Carrick has earned the attention of the West Ham United board amid uncertainty over David Moyes.

What’s the latest on Michael Carrick and West Ham?

In the press recently, the current Middlesbrough manager has been named a possible future Hammers boss should the club opt to sack the current man in charge.

And while some reports suggest that Moyes won't be sacked any time soon – with TalkSPORT host Jim White even claiming that he'll remain if the club get relegated – it doesn't exactly feel as though the club are heading in the right direction.

After all, the club have won just six times out of 26 Premier League games this season and consequently sit 17th in the division with only goal difference keeping them above the relegation zone.

With that in mind, the West Ham board will likely be considering a new manager and amid the rumours about Carrick, Ex has confirmed that he is a genuine target.

When talking on The West Ham Way podcast, he said: "They are interested in Michael Carrick. He is someone that has got attention from the board.

"They're impressed with his new philosophies; the success he's had at Middlesbrough - I think he's won 16 out of 20 games; the fact that he has got all the experience of working under various Manchester United managers as an assistant and obviously as a player.

"And obviously he is an ex-West Ham player who stuck with us for a year in the Championship when we did get relegated. So he stuck with us through hard times, but then obviously went on and had very successful times beyond West Ham – well, he had them at West Ham when we finished fifth, but beyond West Ham as well.

"So I think he's someone that would be interested."

Why would West Ham want Carrick as manager?

As a player, Carrick played 154 times for the senior West Ham team – only making more appearances for Man Utd – while also winning numerous major honours (albeit with the Red Devils and not as an Iron).

What's more, while still early on in his managerial career, he looks to have all the makings of a top coach. Indeed, he currently has Middlesbrough third in the Championship and pushing for promotion.

With that in mind, if West Ham were to be relegated, Carrick could come in to replace Moyes with immediate knowledge of how to fight in the second division for a spot back up in the Premier League.

This rumour certainly looks like it could have legs.