Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that Brendan Rodgers is viewed positively by the West Ham United hierarchy as a possible future manager.

What's the latest on Brendan Rodgers and West Ham?

As we enter the final stages of the Premier League season, it looks as though the Hammers are in for a nervy finish to see if they can avoid relegation.

Indeed, with just 11 games left to pay, Moyes men are only one point above the bottom three and could well be playing in the Championship next term.

With that being the case, even if West Ham don't end up doing down, there's every chance the board will be looking to find a new manager.

And one name has recently become available in now former Leicester City manager Rodgers and it sounds as though he's got some fans in east London.

In a fresh update on The West Ham Way Patreon, the club insider explained: "We asked a top source at the club his opinions on both Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter. The opinion seems to be positive on Brendan Rodgers who was described as a decent manager."

Was Rodgers that bad at Leicester?

Although things ended pretty poorly for the 50-year-old, his overall time with the Foxes was pretty impressive.

After all, Rodgers is by the club's own admission "one of the most successful managers" in their history, having won the FA Cup, the Community Shield and kept the team competing in Europe.

In his parting statement, the manager referenced his success saying: "The players, my staff and I gave it our all every single day and I will always be proud of what we were able to achieve together. Winning against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium in 2021, to deliver a first FA Cup for the club and its supporters, together with securing European qualification in consecutive seasons are moments I will never forget."

What's more, he also teased the possibility of him being open to a new challenge in the not-too-distant-future, saying: "I’m now looking forward to having a chance to reflect and recharge and get ready for the next opportunity"."

With that in mind, perhaps if Moyes does leave in the summer but has managed to help West Ham maintain their Premier League status, Rodgers could be open to the job.

It certainly sounds as though he's rated internally at the club, so this could be one to keep an eye on.