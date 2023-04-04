Insider ExWHUEmployee has claimed he doesn't expect West Ham United to replace David Moyes before the end of the season with either Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers.

What's the latest on David Moyes and West Ham?

It certainly was a hectic day in the Premier League on Sunday as two high-profile managers were sacked from their clubs.

Indeed, Leicester City first opted to part company with Rodgers amid the woes down towards the bottom of the table. Just hours later, Chelsea fired Potter with the Blues meandering mid-table.

On the same day, West Ham played host to Southampton and managed to pick up a vital three points, which may have kept Moyes in the job for another week amid talk his job is under serious threat.

On the topic of possible new managers arriving in East London, Ex revealed his latest information from one of his key sources.

Indeed, when talking on The West Ham Way podcast, he explained (9:09): "I dropped my top source [a message], when it comes to this sort of thing, the main source, the only source who really matters, when it comes to this thing.

"And I asked, does this make a difference? You know that Potter and Rogers are available, arguably two managers that could come in and do a good job for West Ham, and will they get the job maybe in the summer?

“And the quote I got back and you can interpret this how you wish was: ‘time will tell’.

"So of course they're not going to come out and so yeah, we're definitely going get rid of David Moyes for one of them. They're definitely not going to say either away I think.

"But 'time will tell'. I think that is a loose comment. I'm not sure you can take that either way. So the only thing I would say is from what I've found out previously with their attitudes towards David Moyes is that David Moyes will keep the job for as long as possible, really is their sort of thought process on it.

"So I would be surprised if David Moyes got the sack this season to be replaced by either of those managers, unfortunately.”

Will Graham Potter or Brendan Rodgers end up at West Ham?

With Moyes seemingly backed for the time being, it doesn't sound as though either Potter or Rodgers are likely to be spotted at West Ham any time soon.

However, seeing as the current 59-year-old club manager has faced heavy scrutiny for much of the season, a couple of poor results could soon see him sacked.

The Hammers host Newcastle United mid-week and a bad result at home could see fans turn on Moyes – just as they did when they booed him at the London Stadium following a loss to Brentford earlier this season.

With that in mind, the situation could dramatically change in the near future. For now, though, it doesn't seem as though either available manager is close to taking over at West Ham.