Insider ExWHUemployee has claimed that David Moyes will almost certainly be fired if West Ham United get sacked - contrary to some recent reports.

What’s the latest on David Moyes and West Ham?

The Hammers managed to pick up a point against Aston Villa at home in the Premier League this weekend with goals from Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma enough to settle the game at 1-1.

While this wasn't a disastrous result by any means, it does still leave the Irons just one place above the relegation zone, only out of the bottom three thanks to a superior goal difference to Bournemouth who are 18th with the same amount of points (24).

And despite the very real prospect that the club could drop into the Championship next season, there have been some claims that Moyes will remain in the job regardless of what happens.

Indeed, TalkSPORT host Jim White said: “This source tells me that even if West Ham end up going down in the Premier League, the thought process is that David Moyes will carry on going into next season.”

However, while speaking about this on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex denied the claims, saying: "There's been talks in the press by Jim White saying that if West Ham get relegated with Moyes as manager, he will stay on as manager.

"I very much doubt that. I can't see that happening because he would have completely lost the faith of everyone. And I don't think that the board, even they would back in that much.

"So I think in the summer, serious questions will be asked regardless of what our situation is."

What will happen if Moyes is sacked at West Ham?

With things being so tight in the Premier League – just three points separate Crystal Palace in 12th and Bournemouth in 18th – there's every chance West Ham could still finish much further up the table.

What's more, they could go deep into the Europa Conference League and even win the competition, having picked up an easy 2-0 away win against AEK Larnaca in the last 16 first leg.

So Moyes could do enough to save his job before the season is done. However, if issues persist and the club go down, it sounds as though the board would sack him.

If that was to happen, former Hammer Michael Carrick has been recently named a potential successor as he continues to impress with Middlesbrough.