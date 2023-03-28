Insider ExWHUemployee has revealed that West Ham United plan to keep David Moyes for "at least" until the end of the season despite the club's poor performance this season.

What's the latest on David Moyes and West Ham?

The 59-year-old has hardly had the greatest of campaigns so far. Indeed, with just 12 Premier League games to play, they are stuck in the relegation zone, one point from safety.

And it feels as though certain sections of the fanbase have lost patience with Moyes. For instance, following a shocking 4-0 away thumping at Brighton – which meant the Irons were 11 away games without a win – the West Ham fans booed their own manager.

With not much left in the season, however, it seems as though the club's board will stick with Moyes, barring an absolute disaster, instead of looking to replace him soon.

Ex explained as much while talking on the most recent episode of The West Ham Way Podcast, and outlined how this also applies to contract and transfer decisions ahead of the summer.

He said: "In terms of everything else - contracts, transfers, manager - obviously none of this is decided until the end of the season.

"Of course, the manager situation could be decided before should we go on a terrible run or even worse than where we are now.

"But I think the plan is to keep him until at least the end of the season."

Why won't West Ham sack Moyes?

To be fair to the experienced manager, it's easy to see why the current board have shown patience and loyalty towards his cause over the course of this season.

After all, in the two campaigns prior, he led West Ham to sixth and seventh-placed finishes in the Premier League, giving the club European football at the London Stadium for the first time since 2016.

And the club are doing pretty well in the Europa Conference League right now, with the Hammers facing Gent in the quarter-final stage next month, having also made the semi-finals of the Europa League last term.

Even so, the plan to stick with Moyes will no doubt frustrate many supporters who have made their feelings known with the booing at games such as the aforementioned Brighton defeat.

If the 59-year-old is sacked, the likes of Rafael Benitez and Michael Carrick have been spoken about in the media as possible replacements. But it seems as though they will have to wait until the summer before coming under consideration.