Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that those within the West Ham United hierarchy do not rate Graham Potter particularly highly as he enters the market of possible future managers.

What's the latest on Graham Potter and West Ham?

With the Hammers struggling down towards the bottom end of the Premier League table, the future of David Moyes has looked uncertain for some time.

Indeed, as per The Guardian, there has been "growing dressing-room discontent" over the 59-year-old's tactics this season and it feels as though he could soon be sacked.

Elsewhere in London, another manager did depart his club this weekend. Yes, Chelsea fired Potter on Sunday and with the 47-year-old now a free agent, he may well be considered as a future Moyes replacement.

With that in mind, Ex went to his sources to enquire about the possibility but it doesn't sound as though the Englishman has a lot of fans at West Ham.

In an update on The West Ham Way Patreon, the club insider explained: "The feedback was not so good on Potter with the top source within the club stating the general feeling is he was massively helped with his recruitment at the club (Brighton) by his backroom staff and that his time at Brighton may have given people an inaccurate perception of the manager."

Was Potter that bad at Chelsea?

The former Chelsea boss certainly didn't do a very good job with the Blues. He leaves them 11th in the table having managed to lose nine, draw eight and win just 11 of his 28 Premier League games in charge.

However, the criticism that suggests recruitment at Brighton was the only thing that made him an initial success in English football seems a little harsh.

After all, he did pretty well to rise from relative obscurity with Swedish team Ostersund – where he once masterminded a Europa League win over Arsenal at the Emirates – all the way to the Champions League, via spells with Swansea and Brighton before Chelsea.

Even so, he does remain unproven at the very top of the game and after his most recent job ended so badly, it's not hard to see why West Ham and other clubs may have doubts before appointing Potter.

Anyway, after a win over Southampton on the weekend, Moyes remains very much in charge. However, at the end of the season, if the club are on the lookout for a new manager, perhaps the hierarchy will take more time to carefully consider Potter as a serious candidate.