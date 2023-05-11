Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United have not made a decision on David Moyes' future amid links to Marco Silva.

What's the latest on West Ham and Moyes?

It's been a season of inconsistency for the Irons as they look set to finish down towards the bottom of the Premier League table having placed seventh in the previous campaign.

And while they could still tase European success as they have made it to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League, it's no shock that Moyes' future is in doubt.

Indeed, according to the Daily Mail, the Scottish manager is looking increasingly likely" to leave West Ham this summer as the board weigh up replacements.

However, in an update shared on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex stated that no decision had been made yet although Fulham boss Silva is one of a few names being considered.

He said (11:55): “Paulo Sousa is also interested in the job. Brendan Rodgers is interested in the job now. And apparently, Marco Silva is the latest name to be linked.

"At this point, I don't think a decision has been made. I think it'll be dependent on the Conference League and discussions in the summer.

"But they are some names that are being floated around as potential replacements."

Would Marco Silva join West Ham?

The 45-year-old Fulham coach has done very well of late as he looks to have guided his team to a top-ten finish in the Premier League directly after taking them up from the Championship.

West Ham, on the other hand, will finish much further down the table as they currently sit 15th with just three games to go. So you can see why Silva may look like an interesting alternative to Moyes.

Of course, he isn't the only candidate with Ex noting interest in former Leicester City boss Rodgers and current Salernitana coach Sousa.

However, judging from her recent article in The Sun, Ange Postecoglou may well be the favourite for vice-chairman Karen Brady.

Indeed, after the Celtic manager secured another league title for his side, she urged readers to "raise a glass to" his success, while saying of his career as a whole: "Postecoglou’s feats around the world suggest he would make an impact this side of Hadrian’s Wall."

All in all, it sounds as though there are a number of notable names who could be seen as good Moyes replacements but the writing is not on the wall for the current boss just yet.