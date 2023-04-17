BBC pundit Chris Sutton has claimed that touted West Ham United manager target Michael Carrick hasn't proven himself like David Moyes.

What's the latest West Ham manager news?

The Hammers have struggled for consistency in the Premier League this season, which has left much doubt over the 59-year-old head coach's long-term future.

Indeed, there have been reports in English media that the 41-year-old Middlesbrough boss has been "earmarked" to take over from Moyes in the summer (via Mirror).

However, it's been a good few weeks for the Hammers who have eased fears over relegation with a win over Fulham last weekend, before fighting back from 2-0 down most recently to draw with Mikel Arteta and his top-of-the-table Arsenal team.

With this improved form taken into account,

while talking about Moyes and Carrick on BBC Radio Show 606, Sutton spoke in favour of the current West Ham boss.

Indeed, the pundit said (40:17): “David Moyes, you know, has proven himself time and time again as a good manager.

"Michael Carrick, with the greatest respect, has been managing for five minutes.”

Would Michael Carrick be a good fit at West Ham?

Of course, Carrick is a former Iron, playing 153 games for the Hammers, so he knows the club well – which could help with his inexperience.

However, as we've learnt from Frank Lampard and his troubles as Chelsea manager both past and now present, having a connection with a Premier League team as a player, doesn't guarantee success there as a coach.

And Sutton certainly has a point in that Carrick has only been a full-time senior manager for 27 games so far.

And while his record with Middlesbrough has certainly been impressive, winning 17 of those games, he's nowhere near as proven as Moyes.

Indeed, the 59-year-old has been managing since the last 90s and has taken charge of 196 games with West Ham alone, spread across two spells.

Still, experience isn't necessarily everything. After all, Carrick is the same age as Arteta (41) and the Spaniard has turned Arsenal into a title challenger over just a matter of years in what is his first career job as a senior manager.

With that in mind, there are plenty of pros and cons for both argument and it will certainly be interesting to see what sort of coach the West Ham board look to hire if they do finally part ways with Moyes.