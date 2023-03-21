Insider ExWHUemployee has reported that West Ham United will be based in Perth when they likely travel to Australia for their pre-season tour next summer.

What’s the latest on West Ham and their Australia pre-season tour?

Right now, things aren't looking to great for the Hammers. While they continue to advance with promise in the Europa Conference League, things look somewhat bleak domestically.

Having fallen out of both the League and FA Cup, David Moyes and co are left with one primary focus: avoid being relegated from the Premier League. Worryingly, this looks like a complicated task. Indeed, after 26 games, West Ham have just 24 points and currently sit inside the bottom three.

While all that is going on, however, plans are potentially being made for next season already. For instance, there has been talk about the club going on a foreign tour in the summer.

In an update on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex revealed that this was yet to officially be confirmed but it sounds as though Perth may well be the main location if the squad do travel to the other side of the globe.

He said: "This isn't confirmed, and I've been asking repeatedly to the club, and I keep being told nothing is confirmed yet. And our league status is also important to whether things will be confirmed.

"But there's a lot of rumours that – obviously, I was the person that broke that West Ham are going to be on tour in Australia this summer – but it appears that it's going to be Perth that is the chosen location.

"As I said, it's not been confirmed by the club, but a number of people in Perth who claim to have sources believe that it is going to be happening there, which will be interesting."

Why would West Ham go to Australia?

Ex reported the idea of the club going to on a foreign tour at the end of the season in January. Interestingly enough, at the time, he noted that Moyes isn't a fan of such trips, due to concerns over fatigue from the travelling.

However, of course, the 59-year-old may no longer be in charge after this season as he has come under great scrutiny this season from his own fanbase due to the club's poor form.

Still, if he gets sacked, it may well be because West Ham have been relegated. In which case, as Ex alludes to, the Irons may not be able or willing to go on such an extravagant pre-season tour.

The Premier League side were actually set to travel to Australia ahead of the 2020/21 season but this was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Clearly then, the visit has been in the post for some time but it still remains unclear if the trip will ever happen.