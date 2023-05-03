Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that it is unlikely that West Ham United will have a change in ownership any time soon with David Sullivan not intending to sell.

What are the latest West Ham takeover rumours?

There seems to be a bit of an air of uncertainty around the long-term future of the club with regard to ownership. After all, Czech businessman Daniel Kretinsky completed his purchase of 27 per cent of club shares only back in 2021 and did actually agree upon an option for a full takeover of West Ham when making that deal. Only adding more doubt to all the speculation, co-owner David Gold sadly passed at the start of the year.

What's more, as per Daily Mail, if a sale was to go through this summer, the owners wouldn't have to give any of their profits – 20 per cent to be exact – to London Stadium landlords the LLDC due to a clause expiring.

It was felt that after this 10-year deadline passed, Sullivan would potentially look to sell up to a figure like Kretinsky but in a new update it sounds as though this isn't the plan for the time being.

Indeed, in the latest update on the whole situation, Ex has stated that after talking to sources over the last week, he can confirm that there is no intention to sell in "the foreseeable future".

Speaking on The West Ham Way podcast, he said (10:09): “There was always talks that come 2023, April time, the club would be sold and that there'd be an investor from abroad to take over the club.

"When I inquired about this, in the last week or so, I was told very much so that the current chairman wants to keep the club for the foreseeable future. So I don't think there's any takeover imminent at this point.

"But that said, you know, things can happen. But at the moment, there's nothing on the near horizon.”

What Premier League teams are up for sale?

A number of Premier League clubs seem to be linked with possible takeovers right now. Of course, Manchester United are the ones with the most attention in the media but Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have also been named as clubs potentially up for sale in recent months.

For the time being though, it seems as though West Ham can be taken off that list. To be fair, with a Europa League semi-final on the horizon and the threat of relegation still a possible issue, maybe it's not the worst thing in the world to avoid this off-field distraction with key football games still to be played.