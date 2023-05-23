Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United have no intention to sell the club and are unaware of any interest from Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani.

What is the latest West Ham takeover news?

It's well-known that Manchester United has been subject to a fair few bids over the past few months with the Glazer family potentially ready to leave Old Trafford.

However, there is every chance that Sheikh Jassim won't be successful with his plan to completely buy the club as the Glazers may prefer to sell to INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe while still retaining some power at Old Trafford.

With that being the case, there has been talk from Spanish outlet El Pais that the Qatari banker will look to buy West Ham instead.

Indeed, the report said (via The Sun): the Qatar Investment Bank is now "beginning to assess other entry options in the Premier League.

"Their first alternative is to buy West Ham, which together with Tottenham, is the club with the most fans [stadium capacity] in London.

"West Ham guarantees a full house every weekend."

While speaking about all these rumours on The West Ham Way Podcast, however, Ex suggested that there wasn't much truth to them

The insider explained (7:07): "There's been some talk in the press today about Sheikh Jassim, if he doesn't buy Manchester United, that he'll buy West Ham Instead.

“I put this to a top source at the club, they'd heard nothing about it. They also reiterated that they have no intentions to sell."

How much has Sheik Jassim offered for Man United?

As things stand, we are still waiting to see if Sheikh Jassim will be successful after he launched a £5.5bn offer to buy Manchester United last week.

Ratcliffe’s offer is to claim a stake of a little over 50 per cent, leaving Avram and Joel Glazer with a 20% stake.

If that is viewed as more palatable for the Glazer family, Sheikh Jassim will have to take his billions elsewhere and perhaps he could look to find an alternative Premier League club.

For now, though, this seems little more than media speculation with Ex noting that his sources inside West Ham have not heard of anything concrete.

Still, with £5.5bn at his disposal, that sort of money would be hard to turn down if he waltzed into the London Stadium with an offer ready to be tabled.