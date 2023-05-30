ExWHUEmployee has mooted a possible West Ham United summer transfer move for Conor Gallagher.

What are the latest Conor Gallagher transfer rumours?

It's no secret that Chelsea will be looking to offload a number of players this summer with The Athletic reporting that "a mass clearout" is planned at Stamford Bridge.

Gallagher is one name to have been linked with an exit as well. Indeed, TalkSport reported he could be offloaded alongside some other young English talent such as Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Trevor Chalobah and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

While discussing all this on The West Ham Way podcast, Ex revealed what he understands of the current goings on behind the scenes at Chelsea before suggesting Gallagher may be an ideal target for the Hammers.

The insider said (8:19): “They're [Chelsea] going to have to make a lot of clearances this summer.

"A number of players that we've been linked with in the past and do like are apparently available. Callum Hudson-Odoi being one; Conor Gallagher being another; Ruben Loftus Cheek being another; [Hakim] Ziyech another, although I think he's probably unlikely.

“But those first three, all English, domestic-based players would probably appeal to us but it would obviously be dependent on their wages and their transfer costs.

"But I would certainly be happy with Connor Gallagher.”

Would West Ham want to sign Conor Gallagher?

Gallagher hasn't had the best of seasons for Chelsea. After all, only three teammates to have played over 1000 league minutes have earned a lower average WhoScored performance rating (6.54).

However, it should not be forgotten that the Blues have been a total mess from front to bottom this team – as evidenced by the 12th-placed finish in the league – so perhaps the environment can be blamed for his poor form.

Certainly, when he played in a less chaotic environment on loan at Crystal Palace the season before, he thrived as he won the club's Player of the Season award after making 36 appearances and scoring eight times across all competitions.

And with Declan Rice likely on his way out, there is space in the middle of the park at West Ham for an English central midfielder to come into the team.

What's more, Rice's exit will likely bring in over £100m which could then be reinvested in someone like Gallagher who picks up an affordable wage of £50k-p/w as well.

All in all, this is one deal that could make a lot of sense for all parties involved.