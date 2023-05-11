Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan is so unhappy with the club's recent transfer he may take responsibility away from David Moyes.

What's the latest on West Ham's transfer plans?

Despite spending a lot of money in the summer – well over £150m – it's not as though the Irons have been better this season.

After all, last term they made the Europa League semi-final and finished seventh, while now they are still in the Europa Conference League (one tier below) and currently sit 15th in the Premier League.

With that being the case, the club will have to carefully consider their transfer strategy and it sounds as though power will be taken away from manager Moyes if he remains in East London.

Indeed, in an update shared on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex outlined his understanding of the situation.

He said (09:59): “What I have heard as well is that David Sullivan is so unhappy with the amount of money – the amount of his money essentially – has been wasted on transfers, that he's going to take more of a role back in transfers and appoint another sort of football director to come in and oversee it.

"If this is the case and David Moyes stays on as manager, which at the moment is still not decided, but if he does start as manager, I would think this is a massively undermining thing to appoint another football director and to take responsibility away from Moyes and take power back."

Who is the sporting director at West Ham?

Interestingly enough, back in 2018, The Guardian reported that Moyes – who was in his first spell with the Irons – would be given more influence over transfers with Sullivan taking a more hands-off approach.

Presumably, then, the Scottish manager has had a lot of say in recent dealings alongside Head of Recruitment Rob Newman.

However, when you look at a signing such as Gianluca Scamacca, who arrived for £35.5m but hasn't settled well with just three league goals to his name, it's not hard to see why Sullivan might be unhappy with the decision-making by Moyes and Newman regarding transfers

Of course, Irons legend Mark Noble is currently the sporting director but has only been in the role since January this year, so perhaps the board will want to put someone with more transfer experience into a specific role behind the scenes.

If that is the case, it will be interesting to see how Moyes reacts to this change in control he has at the club.