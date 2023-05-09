Journalist Charles Watts has claimed that Arsenal could try and use Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun, or Emile Smith Rowe to help Arsenal sign West Ham United captain Declan Rice.

What are the latest West Ham rumours?

A number of top Premier League teams seem very keen on landing the England international but he won't come for cheap.

Indeed, as per a recent report in Sky Sports, Rice could cost around £120m if a Champions League club such as Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool or the Gunners want to get a deal done.

In that same article, it's also claimed that the Irons could potentially be open to a transfer which would see the £60k-per-week midfielder sold for £100m with another player coming in as part of a swap deal.

And while talking about this possibility on his YouTube channel, Watts suggested three names that could be used by Arsenal as a way of completing a move for Rice.

He said (11:07): “It'll be interesting when you look if they are willing to accept a player, potentially someone like Eddie Nketiah.

"£100m plus Eddie Nketiah, Folarin Balogun even. You know, West Ham need a striker – might be looking at either of those two.

"Emile Smith Rowe, his future is potentially unclear going into the summer. Could you throw him into the mix as well? So there's, there's potential for Arsenal.”

Will Rice be sold as part of a swap deal?

There can be no doubt, Rice is going to cost a pretty penny if he does leave this simmer. After the recent win against Manchester United, manager David Moyes emphasised that point.

Indeed, he told the press: “Again, he was outstanding tonight but I thought we had some really big performers. No surprising me, he has got a great talent of regaining the ball.

“You’ve seen him play for England, you’ve seen the abilities he uses in recovering the ball and getting around people. He’s great across the ground, very quick. I’m pleased, but not surprised.

“That’s why he is probably the best English midfield player around and that is why he is going to be extremely expensive if anybody comes calling.”

And while a swap deal would help soften the blow of a potential departure, it remains unclear if West Ham would be keen on any of the names suggested by Watts.

After all, Nketiah, Balogun and Smith Rowe are all more attack-minded players. Still, there has been talk that Gianluca Scamacca could be off this summer, which could open the door for one of those Arsenal strikers to arrive.

With Rice undoubtedly of interest to many clubs, it will be interesting to see who can offer West Ham the most enticing proposition this summer.