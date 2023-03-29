Insider Dean Jones has claimed that West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca will leave in the summer amid a poor relationship with manager David Moyes.

What's the latest on Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

The Hammers paid big money for the Italian ahead of the current Premier League season as he arrived from Sassuolo in a £35.5m deal – which sees him earn £90,000 a week.

However, it's safe to say he's truly proven himself in England so far and has scored just three times and failed to pick up an assist after his first 16 league outings.

Moyes doesn't seem to fully trust the 24-year-old and has consequently left him on the bench for the last four top-flight matches – although recent injury may have played some role in that.

Regardless, while speaking on the latest Chasing Green Arrows podcast, journalist Jones insisted that the player will soon become "fed up" and predicted a summer exit.

He explained: "Moyes clearly doesn't like Scamacca, I expect Scamacca will probably leave West Ham at the end of the season because he's going to get fed up."

Why doesn't Moyes play Scamacca at West Ham?

It's hard not to look at Moyes' recent comments on Scamacca and see why Jones may think there could be some issue between the duo.

Indeed, after putting winger Maxwel Cornet up front instead of the Italian when chasing a goal in the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, the manager recently told the press: "We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is. Gianluca has got to get himself back.

"No manager wants to put out a bad team, you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out."

What's more, in the January transfer window, Moyes went out and signed Danny Ings who has since played in the last seven games – all the while Scamacca has been either injured on left unused on the bench.

What could change the Italian's future, is the fact that West Ham could potentially sack their manager before the end of the season or in the summer – with the club caught in a relegation battle.

But if Moyes remains in charge, perhaps the striker will seek pastures new after just 12 months in east London.