Insider ExWHUemployee has claimed that Gianluca Scamacca may leave West Ham United if David Moyes remains in charge.

What's the latest on Gianluca Scamacca and West Ham?

The Hammers look to have steadied the ship of late and after what has been a mostly miserable season, could actually end things on a high.

Indeed, after beating Fulham in the Premier League away from home, David Moyes and co then managed to come from two goals down to draw at Arsenal.

This means they are four points above the relegation zone despite having played one fewer game than all five of the teams below them in the division.

What's more, they also have a shot at European glory having drawn the away leg of the Europa Conference League quarter-final match with Gent 1-1.

If they avoid the drop and win a trophy, manager Moyes may well remain in the job despite plenty of pressure on him over the course of the season.

While this may be good news for him, it could spell trouble for Scamacca amid uncertainty over his relationship with the 59-year-old manager.

Indeed, while speaking on The West Ham Way Podcast, Ex claimed that the two might not see eye to eye and so this could force the Italian out in the summer.

He said (4:47): “Now, I haven't been told that he definitely wants to leave. I haven't been told that that's why he moved agencies.

"But if Moyes is still to be the manager next year, there's probably a strong question mark as to what his future is from both sides.

"Because I don't think Moyes is overly keen on him as a player. But I don't think, as a result, Scamacca is overly keen on Moyes. So we shall see."

Why doesn't Moyes get on with Scamacca?

Moyes has made it clear that he hasn't always been confident that the £90k-p/w striker can deliver the goods for West Ham when needed.

Indeed, in a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa, he left Scamacca on the bench and told the press after the game: “We know that his physical data has got to be much better than it is.

“Gianluca has got to get himself back. No manager wants to put out a bad team, you want to put out the players who you think are going to win for you, so you are always looking to put your best team out."

Clearly, there has been some friction between the two in the past. What's more, the Italian recently changed agents mid-season, only adding more fuel to the flames of speculation.

With all that in mind, it does feel as though one will stay this summer and the other will leave – though, fascinatingly, it remains unclear if it will be the striker or the manager to depart.