Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United "lead the race" to sign talented teenager Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

The Hammers seem to have a recruitment model which aims to snap up some of the best young talent around Britain at the moment.

For instance, they have recently been linked with a move for 16-year-old Stevenage youngster Makise Evans, as well as being close to pulling off a transfer for Northern Irish teenager Sean Moore.

It looks as though Cork City​​​ talent O’Brien-Whitmarsh is the next name on that list if the latest reporting is to be believed.

However, West Ham aren't alone in keeping tabs on the teen with a number of Premier League sides also said to be keen on the attacking middle.

Indeed, in a new post shared on The West Ham Way Patreon, Ex wrote: "Irish talent identified.

"A whole host of English clubs are hot on the trail of Republic of Ireland under 18 international Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

"Having scored 2 goals in his last 3 games the Cork City attacking midfielder is destined to be the latest prospect to cross the water into England.

"Joe, who turns 18 this week spent a successful trial period in 2021 with West Ham. It is believed they lead the race for his signature although they now face stiff competition from fellow Premier League clubs Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester City."

Why is Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh being targeted by West Ham?

There has been some doubt about David Moyes' future at the club over the course of the year but with relegation now looking unlikely and the Irons going deep into the Europa Conference League, his position may now be safe.

This could impact first-team transfer targets this summer, which will likely be made with Moyes in mind. But for deals such as this potential one with O’Brien-Whitmarsh, the Hammers are likely taking a more long-term view.

After all, even if he arrives in the next few months, as he only turns 18 this week, the Cork midfielder might not end up playing for the West Ham first team for a number of years – by which stage the club could have a new manager.

So it's certainly wise for West Ham to try and sign some top youth prospects to keep the talent coming through the club over the next few years regardless of what happens with Moyes.

And judging by the interest from Arsenal, Manchester City and co, if they can land O’Brien-Whitmarsh it may well be a major coup.

When signing his first professional contract at Cork, the club's Head of Academy, Liam Kearney, certainly seemed enthused about the player, saying (via EchoLive): “Joe is an exciting young prospect; we have enjoyed working with him over the last couple of years and look forward to continuing to do so in the future."