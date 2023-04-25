Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United are keen on signing 16-year-old youngster Makise Evans in the summer.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

It seems as though the Premier League club could be looking to bolster their squad for the long-term with their scouts keeping an eye on England's lower divisions hoping to seek out top talents.

And in Evans, the Hammers may have found a pretty exciting teenager. Indeed, the Stevenage youngster has been dubbed a "wonderkid" by journalist Neil Metcalfe in a recent article for The Comet.

In that same piece, manager Steve Evans spoke about how the youngster was already ready to make an impact at senior level in League Two prior to the Boro's weekend clash against Mansfield Town.

He said: "It is important to see who is improving and progressing and Makise is one of those who has been jumping up and down with his performances and attitude.

"He goes on merit and may start. If he doesn’t, he’ll be on the bench, and he is taking the place of a senior player so I am not doing this lightly.

"I am doing it as he has a very bright future and he may even have a very bright present."

The boss was true to his word, with 16-year-old Evans making his debut off the bench last weekend. And despite only being at the very start of his career, West Ham already seem to be keen on signing the young talent.

Indeed, when talking on the latest episode of The West Ham Way, Ex revealed: "Another youngster that we've been looking at as well, plays for Stevenage, and he's called Makise Evans. He's a 16-year-old and he's meant to have done really well this season.

"But he's definitely someone that we've apparently had a look at and is someone that we are considering signing now."​​​​​

Will Makise Evans join West Ham?

It's too early to say yet if he will definitely arrive, but Evans is clearly on the club's radar and it seems as though he isn't the only youngster West Ham are keeping tabs on ahead of this summer.

Indeed, Ex also recently revealed that 17-year-old Cliftonville winger Sean Moore is close to arriving. He said: "The deal is reported to be an initial down payment of £170k which could raise to £500k depending on appearances and milestones being met, as well as a profitable sell-on clause for the Northern Irish club included.

"West Ham are said to have beaten a number of clubs to his signature. "

It will certainly be interesting to keep an eye on these two youngsters as they develop over the next few years. Who knows, maybe they'll both take to the pitch together in West Ham colours somewhere down the line.