Insider ExWHUEmployee has revealed that West Ham United are close to signing teenage winger Sean Moore.

What's the latest West Ham transfer news?

David Moyes and co haven't enjoyed the best of seasons but things can still end on a high if they can avoid Premier League relegation and go deep into, and possibly even win, the Europa Conference League.

And then, once the summer arrives, the club will no doubt look to add some key transfers ahead of the following campaign.

Of course, the Hammers will be planning some lower-profile deals for the future too and it seems as though Northern Irish winger Moore has been on the club's radar for some time.

Indeed, the Irons very nearly landed him in January, only for the transfer to collapse on deadline day, with the 17-year-old staying with Cliftonville.

However, in a new update shared on The West Ham Way Patreon, Ex has now revealed that a transfer looks almost certain to be sorted when the summer market opens.

He explained: "We believe that the club are set to sign another Northern Irish-based player in the summer.

"We exclusively revealed in the January transfer window and specifically on deadline day that the club were very close to signing winger Sean Moore from Cliftonville and that the move would be likely to be finalised this summer which now appears to be the case.

"The deal is reported to be an initial down payment of £170k which could raise to £500k depending on appearances and milestones being met, as well as a profitable sell-on clause for the Northern Irish club included.

"West Ham are said to have beaten a number of clubs to his signature. The 17-year-old has played for both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland at schoolboy level and has yet to fully commit to either country."

Why do West Ham want to sign 17-year-old Sean Moore?

Despite his young age, the teenager has already established himself as a regular for Cliftonville. Indeed, he has played in 25 Premiership games this term, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

And with 35 senior appearances, while still only being 17, it's not hard to see why the likes of West Ham have been keeping a careful eye on his progress.

As per a report on the player on ITV, the "teenage sensation" was being looked at by the likes of Newcastle United, Everton, and Celtic.

And so, with that being the case, West Ham will no doubt be delighted to pull off this transfer.